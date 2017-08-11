Thailand lined up for Harpoon missile buy worth $24.9M



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 11, 2017



The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency has announced the possible sale of Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Thailand.

The proposed $24.9 million sale, approved by the U.S. State Department, would be through the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

"The proposed sale will provide enhanced capabilities in effective defense of critical sea lines," the agency said in a news release this week. "Thailand intends to use the missiles on its DW3000 Class Frigate. The proposed sale of the Harpoon Block II missiles and support will increase the Royal Thai Navy's maritime partnership potential."

The sales program would pay for up to five RGM-84L Harpoon Block II Surface Launched Missiles and one RTM-84L Harpoon Block II Exercise Missile. It also would offer funding for missile containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, personnel training and training equipment and contractor support.

Boeing would be the principal contractor.

