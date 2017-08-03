Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group starts COMPTUEX exercises
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017


China helps US search for missing sailor in S. China Sea
Beijing (AFP) Aug 3, 2017 - China said Thursday that it helped the United States search for an American sailor who fell into the South China Sea -- a rare cooperative gesture in the disputed waters.

"The Chinese Liuzhou naval vessel, which performs combat preparation duties in nearby waters, carried out operational coordination with the US side in the spirit of humanitarianism and in accordance with the 'Code for Unplanned Maritime Encounters'," the Chinese defence ministry said in a statement.

The sailor went missing Tuesday during a joint US-Japanese drill in the South China Sea.

Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, the country's navy, confirmed two of its vessels as well as helicopters have been taking part in the search.

The two nations called off their routine joint operation to focus on the search, a Japanese navy spokesman told AFP.

The sailor's name is being withheld while the search is ongoing and the exact location of the search was not disclosed.

Japanese and US naval forces have been holding drills in the contested South China Sea in the face of Beijing's increasing assertiveness over its maritime claims in the region.

Beijing has pursued claims on nearly the entire territory of the South China Sea by building military facilities and conducting naval exercises -- despite partial counter-claims from nations such as the Philippines and Vietnam.

China is also involved in a simmering territorial row with Tokyo over disputed islands in the East China Sea.

The Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group departed on August 1 for its Composite Training Unit Exercise in anticipation of its deployment later this year, the U.S. Navy announced this week.

The COMPTUEX exercises will certify that the Roosevelt and all supporting ships in Carrier Group Nine are capable of conducting their assigned operations during the upcoming cruise, which could easily last from seven to nine months or longer.

Testing will include command and control, search and rescue operations, damage control and operational capabilities of the group.

"The effort of all hands throughout the strike group is critical to success for COMPTUEX and beyond," commander of Carrier Group Nine Rear Adm. Steven Koehler said in a press release.

Participants in the exercise include the Theodore Roosevelt Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and the Arleigh Burke-class USS Halsey, Higgins, Preble, and Sampson.

"In order to make sure the men and women in the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group are ready for operations, we have to push our team beyond what we expect to see on deployment," Koehler said.

FLOATING STEEL
Qatar announces 5 bn euro order for warships from Italy
 Doha (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
 Qatar announced on Wednesday a five-billion-euro order for seven warships from Italy in the midst of a nearly two-month diplomatic crisis with neighbouring Saudi Arabia and its allies. "We have signed a contract on behalf of the Qatari navy to acquire seven warships from Italy for five billion euros ($5.9 billion)," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a Doha pre ... read more
