Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group starts COMPTUEX exercises

by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Aug 3, 2017
The Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group departed on August 1 for its Composite Training Unit Exercise in anticipation of its deployment later this year, the U.S. Navy announced this week.
The COMPTUEX exercises will certify that the Roosevelt and all supporting ships in Carrier Group Nine are capable of conducting their assigned operations during the upcoming cruise, which could easily last from seven to nine months or longer.
Testing will include command and control, search and rescue operations, damage control and operational capabilities of the group.
"The effort of all hands throughout the strike group is critical to success for COMPTUEX and beyond," commander of Carrier Group Nine Rear Adm. Steven Koehler said in a press release.
Participants in the exercise include the Theodore Roosevelt Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and the Arleigh Burke-class USS Halsey, Higgins, Preble, and Sampson.
"In order to make sure the men and women in the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group are ready for operations, we have to push our team beyond what we expect to see on deployment," Koehler said.
Doha (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
Qatar announced on Wednesday a five-billion-euro order for seven warships from Italy in the midst of a nearly two-month diplomatic crisis with neighbouring Saudi Arabia and its allies. "We have signed a contract on behalf of the Qatari navy to acquire seven warships from Italy for five billion euros ($5.9 billion)," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a Doha pre
