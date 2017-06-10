Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
THE STANS
Three US soldiers killed in Afghan 'insider attack'
 by Staff Writers
 Jalalabad, Afghanistan (AFP) June 10, 2017


UN peacekeeper death toll rises after Mali jihadist attack
Bamako (AFP) June 10, 2017 - The death toll in a jihadist attack on UN peacekeepers in northern Mali has risen to four, the United Nations mission in the country said Saturday.

Three Guinean peacekeepers were killed Friday near their base in Kidal by a powerful group linked to Al-Qaeda, and the body of a missing soldier has now been found, the MINUSMA mission said in a statement.

"The toll of victims from the terrorist operation mounted against UN peacekeepers has risen to four dead and eight wounded. The wounded have been treated at the MINUSMA hospital in Kidal and their condition is stable," the statement said.

Claiming the attack was the Group to Support Islam and Muslims, also known as Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen in Arabic, a fusion of three jihadist groups with previous Qaeda links formed in March.

Led by the Malian jihadist Iyad Ag Ghaly, a former leader of the Ansar Dine Islamists, the group has claimed multiple attacks on domestic and foreign forces since its formation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent condolences to the families and the Guinean government on Friday, describing such attacks as possible war crimes and calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

The attack is just the latest to target the 12,000-member UN force in the west African nation.

Guinean and Chadian soldiers make up the majority of troops stationed at the Kidal camp, where seven Guineans were killed in February 2016 by suicide bombers.

MINUSMA began its operations in 2013, providing security and assisting Malian troops struggling against militant attacks. It has been targeted constantly by jihadists, and dozens of peacekeepers have been killed.

Northern Mali fell to jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda in March 2012, including Ansar Dine, and although these forces were driven out of key towns by a French-led military intervention the following year, they have now spread further south.

Three US troops were killed and another wounded during a joint operation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province Saturday, the Pentagon said, in the latest so-called insider attack on international forces.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the deaths in the volatile district of Achin, which is also contested by Islamic State jihadists, saying it was carried out by an infiltrator.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the wounded soldier had been evacuated for medical treatment. "This incident is under investigation," the statement added.

Earlier, provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP that an Afghan commando had opened fire on US troops and was killed in return fire.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed on Twitter that four US soldiers were killed in the attack. The insurgents are known to exaggerate battlefield claims.

In April, the US military dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat on a complex of caves in Achin used by IS fighters. The deployment of the so-called Mother Of All Bombs killed dozens of jihadists but fighting in the area has continued.

American troops have partnered with Afghan soldiers in raids against IS Khorasan, claiming the local offshoot of the jihadist group based in Iraq and Syria is steadily losing ground in Afghanistan.

So-called "green-on-blue" attacks -- when Afghan soldiers or police turn their guns on international troops -- have been a major problem during NATO's long years fighting alongside Afghan forces.

- Mistrust bred by errant air strikes -

Western officials say most insider attacks stem from personal grudges and cultural misunderstandings rather than insurgent plots.

Saturday's attack came just hours after an errant US air strike killed and wounded at least six Afghan policemen in southern Helmand province, in the latest "friendly fire" incident.

Such strikes have bred deep mistrust between local and foreign forces.

Three American troops were wounded in March when an Afghan soldier opened fire in southern Helmand province, in the first known insider attack on international forces this year.

Similar incidents have also plagued Afghan troops, depleting morale and causing mistrust within security ranks.

The latest killings come at a time of intensified violence and when the United States is considering sending more troops to Afghanistan.

The Afghan conflict is the longest in American history, with US-led NATO troops at war there since 2001, after the ousting of the Taliban regime.

US troops in Afghanistan number about 8,400 today, and there are another 5,000 from NATO allies, who mainly serve in a training and advisory capacity.

Kurdish referendum would distract from IS fight, US warns
 Washington (AFP) June 8, 2017
 The United States on Thursday warned that a decision by Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region to hold an independence referendum could distract from the fight against the Islamic State group. The Kurdistan region announced on Wednesday that it would vote on September 25 on whether to split from the rest of Iraq and form an independent nation. "The United States supports a unified, federal, st ... read more
