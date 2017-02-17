Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Tillerson, Wang in highest-level US-China meet under Trump
 By Bryan McManus
 Bonn (AFP) Feb 17, 2017


China says ready to engage US as envoys meet
Beijing (AFP) Feb 18, 2017 - Foreign Minister Wang Yi of China told his US counterpart Rex Tillerson that Beijing was ready to work with the Trump administration, according to a Chinese account of their meeting in Bonn.

Wang and Tillerson met on Friday at a G20 gathering of foreign ministers -- the highest-level Sino-US encounter since President Donald Trump was elected.

Trump had infuriated Beijing by calling into question Washington's long-standing "One China" policy, but later reaffirmed it in a conciliatory phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping last week.

Wang told Tillerson this consensus on the issue "created the necessary pre-conditions for the two nations to engage in strategic cooperation on bilateral, regional, and global issues," said a Chinese foreign ministry statement issued late Friday.

"Wang said that China and the United States, both shouldering the responsibilities of securing world stability and enhancing global prosperity, had more common interests than disputes," the statement went on.

"China is ready to work with the US side to implement the consensus reached between President Xi and President Trump, and move the bilateral relationship forward in the direction that features no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation."

Wang added that the two sides should increase communication and cooperation "to ensure greater development of bilateral relations during Trump's presidency."

The "One China" policy is an acknowledgement that Taiwan is not separate from mainland China.

Trump's telephone call with Taiwan's president after his November election victory infuriated Beijing, which saw it as a repudiation of the "One China" policy.

Wang's attendance at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting seemed in doubt in the fallout, but after Trump's call with Xi, it was announced that the trip would go ahead.

Taiwan has been ruled separately since Mao Zedong's communists ousted China's Nationalists who fled to the island in 1949.

On the campaign trail, Trump regularly attacked China for stealing American jobs and running a massive, unfair trade surplus that he vowed to reverse.

The US State Department said the two ministers discussed the need for a "level playing field for trade and investment."

It said Tillerson also told Wang that Beijing must rein in North Korea after its series of nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday used his first meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to urge Beijing to help rein in North Korea after its series of nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Their talks, the highest level Sino-US encounter since President Donald Trump was elected, had appeared unlikely after he infuriated Beijing by calling into question Washington's long-standing "One China" policy.

Trump however reaffirmed the position in a conciliatory phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping, mending fences enough for Wang to come to Bonn for a G20 foreign ministers meeting.

"Secretary Tillerson and Minister Wang noted the recent call between leaders and discussed efforts to advance bilateral cooperation while addressing differences in a constructive manner," Mark Toner, acting US State Department spokesman, said.

"Secretary Tillerson also highlighted the increasing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and urged China to use all available tools to moderate North Korea's destabilising behaviour," Toner said.

China is North Korea's last major ally and has shown itself reluctant to put too much pressure on Pyongyang.

In the meantime, reclusive North Korea has made huge strides in both its missile and nuclear weapons programme to the point where it could acquire the capability to hit the US mainland.

Washington has led international efforts to get Pyongyang to reverse course, including imposing sanctions, but all to no avail as its regional allies take fright at North Korea's ambitions.

On Thursday, Tillerson pledged that Washington would use the full range of its arsenal, including nuclear weapons, to defend Japan and South Korea against North Korea, which conducted another ballistic missile test on Sunday.

"The United States remains steadfast in its defence commitments to its allies, the Republic of Korea and Japan, including the commitment to provide extended deterrence, backed by the full range of its nuclear and conventional defence capabilities," Tillerson said in a joint statement with their foreign ministers.

Washington's recent decision to install a sophisticated THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea especially angered China which condemned the move as a potential threat to its own security.

- Global trade, protectionism -

Toner said Tillerson and Yang "also discussed the need to create a level playing field for trade and investment."

On the campaign trail, Trump regularly attacked China for stealing American jobs and running a massive, unfairly won trade surplus with the United States which he would reverse by whatever means necessary.

Chinese President Xi pointedly made a signature address to the Davos World Economic Forum in January to defend free trade and globalisation which he said were menaced by growing protectionist sentiment.

When the Chinese foreign ministry announced Wang's trip would go ahead, it said Beijing hoped the G20 gathering would "send positive signals on supporting multilateralism, enhancing global governance and creating an innovative, interconnected, open and inclusive world economy."

Several of Trump's cabinet, including Tillerson, have also warned Beijing against throwing its weight about in the South China Sea, insisting the US would intervene if necessary to preserve international rights of navigation.

Although Washington severed ties with Taiwan in 1979, it has retained close links with Taipei, particularly in defence, and Beijing watches closely for any sign of US backsliding.

Taiwan has been ruled separately since Mao Zedong's communists ousted China's Nationalists who fled to the island in 1949.

China urges nuclear talks resumption with NKorea
Munich, Germany (AFP) Feb 17, 2017 - China on Friday urged a resumption of six-party talks with North Korea on Pyongyang's nuclear programme, saying a "negative cycle" of nuclear missile tests followed by sanctions must end.

"Today, what we see is nuclear test, sanction, nuclear test and then sanction again," said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"This negative cycle should not continue. Because the ultimate end result could be something that no one can bear. It's a situation where everyone loses," he said.

Wang stressed that UN Security Council resolutions -- including sanctions -- against Pyongyang should be fully implemented, but added: "We cannot give up on seeking a resumption of talks."

"On this point, the United States and North Korea ... must quickly come to a political decision," he said.

"We hope and call on all parties to stop taking any action that would provoke tensions."

The North quit the now-stalled negotiations aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons programme in 2009, and soon afterwards carried out its second atomic test. The talks are hosted by China, and include South Korea, the United States, Russia, and Japan.

Beijing, the North's main diplomatic protector and economic benefactor, wants to revive negotiations, although Washington, Seoul and Tokyo all insist Pyongyang must first take some tangible steps towards denuclearisation.

Earlier Friday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used his first meeting with Wang to urge Beijing to help rein in North Korea after its series of nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

North Korea's latest missile was launched Sunday near the western city of Kusong and flew east about 500 kilometres (310 miles) before falling into the Sea of Japan (East Sea), South Korea's defence ministry has said.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SUPERPOWERS
US says not ready yet for Russian military collaboration as chiefs meet
 Brussels (AFP) Feb 16, 2017
 The United States is not yet ready to cooperate militarily with Russia, Pentagon chief James Mattis said Thursday after Moscow's defence minister called for better ties. "We are not in a position right now to collaborate on a military level, but our political leaders will engage and try to find common ground or a way forward," Mattis told reporters at a NATO summit in Brussels. Russian D ... read more

SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon developing new tool for war game assessment

 U.S. Army awards $3 billion in missile defense contracts

 New US Missile Hits Target in Space

 New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
SUPERPOWERS
DARPA's MAD-FIRES project to enter Phase II

 Textron announces successful test of G-CLAW missile

 Boeing contracted for Harpoon, SLAM-ER spares

 Ukroboronprom tests new missiles for Ukrainian helos
SUPERPOWERS
NS Mayport picked as forward operating base for drones

 Indonesia first to purchase Skeldar V-200 drone

 Monitoring birds by drone

 AeroVironment advances research with farmers and university partners
SUPERPOWERS
IAI secures $30 million in signals intelligence contracts

 Terahertz wireless could make spaceborne satellite links as fast as fiber-optic links

 Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Engie, Airbus tapped to support French defense networks
SUPERPOWERS
Honeywell's Gold Shield to be used in vests for Brazil's police

 Elbit supplying mortar fire control units to U.S. Army

 U.S. Navy to buy 40 MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles

 Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study
SUPERPOWERS
Germany, Norway expand defense industry coooperation

 NATO chief says increased defence spending top priority after Trump calls

 Pentagon seeks to rent space in Trump Tower

 Tales of woe from US military ahead of likely spending boost
SUPERPOWERS
US and Russia agree to boost military communications: Pentagon

 China FM to attend G20 meeting alongside Tillerson

 Flynn resignation has 'no impact' on US message to NATO: Pentagon chief

 NATO to boost naval presence in Black Sea
SUPERPOWERS
Nano-level lubricant tuning improves material for electronic devices and surface coatings

 Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

 Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 1,000 times more efficient nano-LED opens door to faster microchips



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement