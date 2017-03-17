Tillerson seeks new North Korea plan on Seoul visit

Seoul (AFP) March 17, 2017 - The United States' "strategic patience" with nuclear-armed North Korea is over, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in Seoul on Friday after visiting the Demilitarised Zone.

The announcement signals a clean break from the stance of the previous administration under Barack Obama, when the United States ruled out engaging the North until it made a tangible commitment to de-nuclearisation, hoping that internal stresses in the isolated country would bring about change.

"The policy of strategic patience has ended," Tillerson said at a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart Yun Byung-Se.

"We are exploring a new range of diplomatic, security, economic measures. All options are on the table."

Tillerson is in Asia for his first foray into crisis management, and his remarks came a day after he said in Tokyo that 20 years of efforts to denuclearise the North had "failed" and promising a new approach, without giving specifics.

North Korea has a long-standing ambition to become a nuclear power and conducted its first underground atomic test in 2006, in the teeth of global opposition.

Four more test blasts have followed, two of them last year.

Leaving the North with its present level of weapons technology was not an appropriate goal, Tillerson said in Seoul. "That would leave North Korea with significant capabilities that would represent a true threat."

Russia says US fuelling 'vicious circle' on North Korea

Tokyo March 17, 2017 - Russia on Friday urged an end to a "vicious circle" on North Korea, claiming tough US reactions to nuclear tests by Pyongyang escalate tensions on the peninsula. "We suggest looking at the situation in a multi-dimensional way in order to break the vicious circle of tensions," Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov told Japan's JiJi Press in an interview posted on the ministry's site Friday. He said that currently "in response to North Korean nuclear missile 'experiments', the United States and its allies take steps to bolster exercises and other military activity, which in turn pushes Pyongyang to new provocative actions." The comments came out as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking in Seoul, said that US military action was an option "on the table" after insisting two decades of policies to denuclearise North Korea had failed. North Korea has a long-standing ambition to be recognised as a nuclear power and carried out its latest ballistic missile launches this month. The US and Japan began joint exercises in the East China Sea a day after the missile launches. Russia, which shares a land border with its Soviet-era ally North Korea, wants to ensure "the resolution of the problems of the Korean peninsula through peaceful political and diplomatic means," Morgulov stressed. The diplomat said the situation "prompts serious concern" and urged the "creation of a reliable peace mechanism that would create reliable security guarantees for all the countries in the region without exception." Earlier Friday Russian state news agency RIA Novosti cited a source in the Russian foreign ministry as saying "we see no alternative to political and diplomatic resolution" on North Korea. This was in response to a comment to CNN by US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley that the US has "been there, done that" with six-party talks on North Korea. Morgulov will take part in talks in Tokyo on Saturday ahead of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on April 15. "The forthcoming talks will be a good chance to set out our approach to these questions to our Japanese partners," Morgulov said.