Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Tillerson seeks new North Korea plan on Seoul visit
 By Sebastien BERGER
 Seoul (AFP) March 17, 2017


US 'strategic patience' with North Korea has ended: Tillerson
Seoul (AFP) March 17, 2017 - The United States' "strategic patience" with nuclear-armed North Korea is over, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in Seoul on Friday after visiting the Demilitarised Zone.

The announcement signals a clean break from the stance of the previous administration under Barack Obama, when the United States ruled out engaging the North until it made a tangible commitment to de-nuclearisation, hoping that internal stresses in the isolated country would bring about change.

"The policy of strategic patience has ended," Tillerson said at a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart Yun Byung-Se.

"We are exploring a new range of diplomatic, security, economic measures. All options are on the table."

Tillerson is in Asia for his first foray into crisis management, and his remarks came a day after he said in Tokyo that 20 years of efforts to denuclearise the North had "failed" and promising a new approach, without giving specifics.

North Korea has a long-standing ambition to become a nuclear power and conducted its first underground atomic test in 2006, in the teeth of global opposition.

Four more test blasts have followed, two of them last year.

Leaving the North with its present level of weapons technology was not an appropriate goal, Tillerson said in Seoul. "That would leave North Korea with significant capabilities that would represent a true threat."

Russia says US fuelling 'vicious circle' on North Korea
Tokyo March 17, 2017 - Russia on Friday urged an end to a "vicious circle" on North Korea, claiming tough US reactions to nuclear tests by Pyongyang escalate tensions on the peninsula. "We suggest looking at the situation in a multi-dimensional way in order to break the vicious circle of tensions," Russian deputy foreign minister Igor Morgulov told Japan's JiJi Press in an interview posted on the ministry's site Friday. He said that currently "in response to North Korean nuclear missile 'experiments', the United States and its allies take steps to bolster exercises and other military activity, which in turn pushes Pyongyang to new provocative actions." The comments came out as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking in Seoul, said that US military action was an option "on the table" after insisting two decades of policies to denuclearise North Korea had failed. North Korea has a long-standing ambition to be recognised as a nuclear power and carried out its latest ballistic missile launches this month. The US and Japan began joint exercises in the East China Sea a day after the missile launches. Russia, which shares a land border with its Soviet-era ally North Korea, wants to ensure "the resolution of the problems of the Korean peninsula through peaceful political and diplomatic means," Morgulov stressed. The diplomat said the situation "prompts serious concern" and urged the "creation of a reliable peace mechanism that would create reliable security guarantees for all the countries in the region without exception." Earlier Friday Russian state news agency RIA Novosti cited a source in the Russian foreign ministry as saying "we see no alternative to political and diplomatic resolution" on North Korea. This was in response to a comment to CNN by US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley that the US has "been there, done that" with six-party talks on North Korea. Morgulov will take part in talks in Tokyo on Saturday ahead of a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo on April 15. "The forthcoming talks will be a good chance to set out our approach to these questions to our Japanese partners," Morgulov said.

Washington's top diplomat visited the Demilitarised Zone dividing the two Koreas to gaze on the North for himself Friday, a day after he declared 20 years of efforts to denuclearise it had failed.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Asia for his first foray into crisis management, and was to hold talks with South Korea's Acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn later, after China challenged him to come up with a new way to confront the North Korean nuclear stand-off.

Under the glaring eyes of alert North Korean soldiers, Tillerson toured the Panmunjom joint security area, guarded by both North Korea and the US-led United Nations Command since the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953.

North Korean soldiers watched from their side of the demarcation line -- marked by cement blocks on the ground. At one point they were only a few feet from Tillerson, with one taking either video or photos.

Tillerson did not comment to reporters.

Earlier, he landed at Osan air base in South Korea from Japan and transferred to a Blackhawk helicopter for his trip to the DMZ, where he met the commander of the 28,000 US troops stationed in the South to defend the country.

He vowed in Tokyo on Thursday to press Beijing to rein in its neighbour but, speaking after meeting Japanese officials, offered no new details of his plan to defuse the threat posed by Pyongyang's recent ballistic missile tests.

He warned that past policies and punishments have had virtually no effect on Pyongyang's ambitions and that a new course was needed.

"I think it's important to recognise that the diplomatic and other efforts of the past 20 years to bring North Korea to a point of denuclearisation have failed," he said.

On Saturday Tillerson will head to China to press the North's key diplomatic protector and trade partner to back tougher sanctions -- but Beijing has been infuriated by the deployment of a US missile defence system to the South.

North Korea has a long-standing ambition to become a nuclear power and conducted its first underground atomic test in 2006, in the teeth of global opposition.

Four more test blasts have followed, two of them last year.

It has continued to defy the international community, even after two rounds of UN-backed sanctions, and last week test fired a salvo of missiles that fell in waters off Japan.

- 'Unwavering commitment' -

"In the face of the ever-escalating threat it is clear that a new approach is required," Tillerson said.

And he reiterated Washington's vow to back key regional allies Japan and South Korea in the event of attack.

"The US commitment to the defence of Japan and its other treaty allies through the full range of our military capabilities is unwavering," he promised.

US President Donald Trump stirred concern in the region during his White House campaign by suggesting allies like Japan and South Korea need to do more to defend themselves.

But since his victory he has twice met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and has been careful to offer complete support, as Tillerson reiterated.

US officials have been spooked by North Korea's accelerating progress towards building an intercontinental ballistic missile that could threaten US mainland cities.

But China is perhaps the last country with significant leverage over Kim Jong-Un's isolated regime.

"We do believe they have a very important role to play," Tillerson said. "We will be having discussions with China as to other actions that they should be undertaking."

Beijing shares US concerns over Pyongyang's attempts to build an arsenal of nuclear devices, but has also blamed Washington for escalating tensions.

The issue is made more complicated by the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to South Korea.

Washington and Seoul say it is for purely defensive purposes, but Beijing fears it could undermine its own nuclear deterrent and has reacted with fury, imposing a series of measures seen as economic retaliation in the South.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing Thursday that Beijing stood by its call for a halt to joint US-South Korean exercises, to lower tensions.

"If the US or another country has a better plan, a better proposal, they can bring it out," she said.

In the absence of specific details on how to increase pressure on Pyongyang from either Tillerson or his Japanese host, observers see a range of stark options.

They include a pre-emptive strike against missile and nuclear facilities or stepped up sanctions.

But the United States could also open a dialogue with the North -- something it has currently made conditional on a tangible commitment by Pyongyang to stop the programmes.

NUKEWARS
Tillerson seeks new North Korea plan on Seoul visit
 Seoul (AFP) March 17, 2017
 Washington's top diplomat arrived in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas to gaze on the North for himself Friday, a day after he declared 20 years of efforts to denuclearise it had failed. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Asia for his first foray into crisis management, and was to hold talks with South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-Ahn later, after China challenged him ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin gets $80M for Aegis foreign military sales

 Australia's HMAS Hobart completes sea trials with Aegis

 UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment
NUKEWARS
MBDA unveils new short-range air defense platform

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems

 Orbital ATK supplying rocket-launched flares for U.S. military
NUKEWARS
Trump gives CIA power to conduct drone strikes

 US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea

 Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Kelvin Hughes launching counter-drone system
NUKEWARS
Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems
NUKEWARS
BAE Systems enlists Czech firm for armored vehicle parts

 Curtiss-Wright Expands Secure Manufacturing Capabilities for Sensitive U.S. DoD Aerospace and Defense Programs

 U.S. State Dept. approves mortar round sales to Singapore

 U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets
NUKEWARS
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
NUKEWARS
Lithuania wants NATO command headquarters on eastern flank

 NATO urges Turkey, Austria to end spat blocking programs

 Moscow apparently has forces at base in Egypt

 Trump, Xi eye Mar-a-Lago summit
NUKEWARS
Phonon nanoengineering: Vibrations of nanoislands dissipate heat more effectively

 Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design

 Nano 'sandwich' offers unique properties



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement