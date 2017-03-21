Tillerson to skip NATO meeting next month

Brussels (AFP) March 21, 2017 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will head to Washington next month for his first meeting with President Donald Trump since his election, an alliance spokeswoman said Tuesday.

"They will discuss the importance of a strong NATO in providing collective defence and projecting stability beyond the alliance's borders," the spokeswoman said of the April 12 meeting.

Leaders of NATO nations will then gather in Brussels on May 25 for their first summit since Trump's stunning win in November.

Trump caused dismay in Europe when he said on the campaign trail that NATO was "obsolete" and failing to meet the challenge posed by Islamist terror groups.

At the summit leaders will discuss "the alliance's role in the fight against terrorism, and the importance of increased defence spending and fairer burden-sharing," a NATO spokeswoman said.

Trump's administration has repeatedly pressed the allies to meet a pledge to spend two percent of GDP annually on defence by 2024.

France's far-right leader Le Pen visits troops in Chad

N'Djamena (AFP) March 21, 2017 - France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen arrived Tuesday in Chad to visit French soldiers deployed against jihadists, ignoring protests from the regime's main opposition.

After arriving around 1200 GMT, Le Pen was expected to head to President Idriss Deby's family residence at Amdjarass, 900 kilometres (560 miles) northeast of the capital N'Djamena.

The French defence ministry has responsibility for field visits made by political candidates, in line with security considerations and availability.

The National Front leader will on Wednesday meet soldiers of Operation Barkhane, a force sent by France to help fight armed Islamic extremists in Africa's Sahel region. The force's headquarters is in N'Djamena.

"The National Union for Democracy and Renewal (UNDR) categorically opposes the announced visit of Mrs Marine Le Pen, candidate of the racist and xenophobic extreme right in the French presidential election," the party said earlier in a statement.

"Chad should not show the slightest support for this candidacy under the cover of visiting the Barkhane force and meeting Chadian authorities."

UNDR leader Saleh Kebzabo took on regional strongman Deby in an election last year. In power since 1990, Deby won a fifth term with almost 60 percent of the votes, according to the official result.

Le Pen has said she will raise French defence spending if she becomes president. The election first round takes place on April 23 and the final run-off vote is on May 7.

The National Front leader is not accompanied by journalists, but will wrap up her trip with a press conference, according to Radio France Internationale.

"Any candidates who wish may go to the theatre of operations," a source close to Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday.