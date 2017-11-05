Trump: 'No dictator' should underestimate US resolve

Washington (AFP) Nov 3, 2017 - US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned China that "warrior nation" Japan could take matters into its own hands if the threat posed by North Korea is not addressed.

Trump's remarks come ahead of his first visit to Asia since taking office, with soaring tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs expected to take center stage.

"Japan is a warrior nation, and I tell China and I tell everyone else that listens, I mean, you're gonna have yourself a big problem with Japan pretty soon if you allow this to continue with North Korea," Trump said on Fox News.

However, Trump also said that President Xi Jinping has been "pretty terrific" on North Korea, and that "China is helping us."

After a chiding from Trump for failing to rein in Kim, China has implemented tougher UN sanctions against North Korea, and Xi's relationship with the US leader appears to be warming.

North Korea in July launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles apparently capable of reaching the US mainland -- described by its leader Kim Jong-Un as a gift to "American bastards".

The North followed that up with two missiles that passed over Japan, and its sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful yet.

The US president raised the specter of Japan taking action over North Korea as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continues efforts to change its US-imposed pacifist constitution, seen by conservatives as an outdated legacy of wartime defeat, so Japan can formally transform its well-equipped and well-trained Self Defense Forces into a full-fledged military.

Trump has warned of "fire and fury" in response to Pyongyang's threats, and derisively dubbed Kim "Rocket Man", who responded by calling him a "dotard".

N. Korea warns 'instable' Trump against reckless remarks

Seoul (AFP) Nov 5, 2017 - North Korea on Sunday warned Donald Trump against making "reckless remarks" as the US president began a marathon Asian tour dominated by the nuclear threat from Pyongyang.

Ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Americans were pressing for the president's early impeachment because tough remarks by a "spiritually instable" Trump could bring about "nuclear disaster to the US mainland".

After arriving in Tokyo on Sunday, Trump warned that "no dictator" should underestimate the United States, in a thinly veiled reference to North Korea.

Trump, who will also visit South Korea this week, has been engaged in an escalating war of words with the North's leader Kim Jong-Un, trading threats and personal insults.

In his maiden address to the UN General Assembly he threatened to "totally destroy" the North if it attacked the US or its allies.

Rodong Sinmum cited Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and former officials as saying Trump was pointlessly escalating tensions with the North.

But the president has not come to his senses and instead is "seriously stimulating the DPRK (North Korea) by making foolish remarks", the paper said in a commentary carried by the KCNA state news agency.

"If the US misjudges the DPRK's toughest will and dares to act recklessly, the latter will be compelled to deal a resolute and merciless punishment upon the former with the mobilisation of all forces," it added.

Tensions are high after the North's sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September, along with a series of ballistic missile launches in recent months. The North says it now has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on the US mainland.