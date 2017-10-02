Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Trump hails 'very strong' ties with Thailand
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 2, 2017


File image of a joint US-Thai war game.

Donald Trump welcomed Thai junta leader chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha to the White House on Monday, trying to turn the page after coups rocked one of America's oldest alliances.

Describing Prayut's visit as a "great honor," Trump offered a symbolic show of unity with the man behind a 2014 takeover that resulted in Washington cutting aid and cooling relations.

"We've had a long and very storied history with Thailand," Trump said as the pair sat in the Oval Office.

"We have a very strong relationship right now," he added. "And it's getting stronger in the last nine months."

Relations between Bangkok and Washington date back more than 180 years. But Prayut -- who leads Thailand's most authoritarian government in a generation -- is the first Thai leader to visit the White House since 2005.

Trump issued the White House invitation after taking office last January, in part because of growing concern over Thailand's closer military relations with China.

US military officials are concerned about bumper Chinese weapons buys and losing access Thai military ports -- the only reliable harbor along a vast coastline running from northern China, through Vietnam to Malaysia.

They also gripe that a generation of Thai generals who worked alongside US troops in Vietnam are now being replaced with younger, more Chinese-focused officials.

"We were just mentioning that Andrew Jackson, who is on the wall, was the president when we first developed the big relationship," Trump said, referencing the Oval Office portrait of one of his favorite presidents.

Wearing a black suit and tie -- in honor of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who will be cremated later this month -- offered "solidarity with American people" after the massacre in Las Vegas and hurricane in Puerto Rico.

"One Prayuth-Trump meeting likely will not heal all the bruised feelings among the Thai political elite," said Murray Hiebert of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"But it can at least make it possible for the United States to compete again with China for influence in this strategically located country at the heart of mainland Southeast Asia."

SUPERPOWERS
Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all
 Washington (AFP) Sept 29, 2017
 President Donald Trump has backed away from a threat to skip a summit with South East Asian leaders in the Philippines later this year, with the White House saying it had accepted an invitation from host Rodrigo Duterte. In a statement Friday, the White House said that Trump will visit Manila as part of a bumper November 3-14 tour of China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the US state of Haw ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
SUPERPOWERS
Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles

 Putin in Turkey for talks on weapons deal, Syria

 Navy contracts Orbital ATK for additional AARGM missiles

 Iran tests new medium-range missile, defying US warnings
SUPERPOWERS
Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai

 Drones, Fighter jets on table as Mattis visits key ally India

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
SUPERPOWERS
African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems

 Meggitt touts small arms training systems

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition

 In first, woman becomes US Marine Corps infantry officer
SUPERPOWERS
Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal

 L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation

 US Senate passes $700 bn defense spending bill
SUPERPOWERS
Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Seesaw US-China ties on an upswing as Trump plans trip

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all

 Japan opposition unites in election bid to topple Abe
SUPERPOWERS
Creative use of noise brings bio-inspired electronic improvement

 Assembly of nanoparticles proceeds like a zipper

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement