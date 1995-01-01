Trump ignores pleas to calm North Korea tensions

China warned Tuesday that any conflict on the Korean peninsula would have "no winners", after North Korea accused US President Donald Trump of declaring war on it.

Beijing reiterated its plea for peace talks after the bellicose rhetoric between the United States and North Korea reached new heights in recent days, following Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test early this month.

China hopes Washington and Pyongyang realise that "blindly flaunting one's superiority with words to show off and mutual provocation will only increase the risk of confrontation and reduce the room for policy manoeuvres", said foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang.

"A war on the Korean peninsula will have no winners and would be even worse for the region and regional countries," Lu told a regular news briefing.

Trump tweeted at the weekend that North Korea's leadership "won't be around much longer" if it keeps up its threats.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho accused Trump of declaring war, and warned that his country would be ready to shoot down US bombers.

Tillerson heads to China as North Korea tension rises

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to China this week for talks on how to defuse the perilous nuclear stand-off with North Korea.

The top US diplomat's spokeswoman Heather Nauert said he would be set off for China on Thursday for talks this weekend with senior Chinese leaders.

"Secretary Tillerson will discuss a range of issues, including the president's planned travel to the region, the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, and trade and investment," she said.

President Donald Trump is due to make his first official visit to China in November, as part of a tour that will also take in regional allies Japan and South Korea.

Washington has alternated between criticizing and praising Beijing's role in the North Korea crisis, on the one hand welcoming its support for new sanctions but also insisting it must do more to rein in its unruly neighbor.

As Tillerson prepared to for his trip, Nauert said "progress" had been made and declare that "China has taken tremendous steps in the right direction."

Tension with North Korea more political than military, US chief of staff says

US relations with North Korea may be "charged" but tensions in the standoff remain political rather than military, the US chairman of the joint chiefs of staff said Tuesday.

"While the political space is clearly very charged right now, we haven't seen a change in the posture of North Korean forces," General Joe Dunford told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"We watch that very carefully," Dunford said, in response to questions from Republican Senator John McCain about rising tensions with Pyongyang after US President Donald Trump mockingly labelled North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un "Little Rocket Man" and said his regime "won't be around much longer."

North Korea responded to the comments by accusing Washington of having declared war, a remark brushed aside by the US administration as "absurd."

Kim also lashed out personally at Trump, saying his regime would "surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."

"We clearly have postured our forces to respond in an event of a provocation or a conflict. We also have taken all the proper measures to protect our allies -- the South Koreans, the Japanese -- the force, as well as the Americans in the area," Dunford said during the hearing.

"But what we haven't see is a military activity that would be reflective of the charged political environment that you are describing," he said.