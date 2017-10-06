Trump makes cryptic 'calm before the storm' remark

|
by Staff Writers
Washington (AFP) Oct 6, 2017
President Donald Trump made a cryptic remark Thursday about the present time possibly representing the "calm before the storm," but declined to specify what specific crisis -- if any -- he was referring to.
Trump made the remark during a photo opportunity at the White House as he and First Lady Melania prepared to have dinner with military leaders and their spouses, following a meeting with the officers.
"You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," Trump said, according to CNN.
Reporters asked what he meant and Trump said: "It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm."
The reporters pressed again, asking whether he was referring to Iran or the Islamic State group, CNN reported.
Trump replied: "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we're gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming."
Once again, Trump was asked what he meant. He said: "You'll find out."
Reporters were then ushered out of the room.
