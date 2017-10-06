Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Trump makes cryptic 'calm before the storm' remark
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Oct 6, 2017


President Donald Trump made a cryptic remark Thursday about the present time possibly representing the "calm before the storm," but declined to specify what specific crisis -- if any -- he was referring to.

Trump made the remark during a photo opportunity at the White House as he and First Lady Melania prepared to have dinner with military leaders and their spouses, following a meeting with the officers.

"You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," Trump said, according to CNN.

Reporters asked what he meant and Trump said: "It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm."

The reporters pressed again, asking whether he was referring to Iran or the Islamic State group, CNN reported.

Trump replied: "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we're gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming."

Once again, Trump was asked what he meant. He said: "You'll find out."

Reporters were then ushered out of the room.

SUPERPOWERS
Trump hails 'very strong' ties with Thailand
 Washington (AFP) Oct 2, 2017
 Donald Trump welcomed Thai junta leader chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha to the White House on Monday, trying to turn the page after coups rocked one of America's oldest alliances. Describing Prayut's visit as a "great honor," Trump offered a symbolic show of unity with the man behind a 2014 takeover that resulted in Washington cutting aid and cooling relations. "We've had a long and very storied ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
SUPERPOWERS
Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire

 Putin in Turkey for talks on weapons deal, Syria

 Navy contracts Orbital ATK for additional AARGM missiles

 Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
SUPERPOWERS
IAI unmanned helo performs proof-of-concept demo

 Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai

 Drones, Fighter jets on table as Mattis visits key ally India

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb

 African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems

 Meggitt touts small arms training systems

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition
SUPERPOWERS
Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies

 Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location
SUPERPOWERS
Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all

 40,000 troops in Russian war games: US general

 Trump hails 'very strong' ties with Thailand
SUPERPOWERS
Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance

 Nanoscale islands dot light-driven catalyst

 Nanoparticle supersoap creates 'bijel' with potential as sculptable fluid

 Creative use of noise brings bio-inspired electronic improvement



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement