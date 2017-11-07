Trump says China's Xi 'very helpful' on N. Korea

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Seoul (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping has been "very helpful" in dealing with the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, a day before he heads to Beijing.
Pyongyang was "a worldwide threat that requires a worldwide action", according to Trump, but he said that Xi "really has been very, very helpful".
"We hope that Russia likewise will be helpful," he added.
China is the North's key ally and diplomatic protector, their alliance forged during the Korean War when hundreds of thousands of Chinese "people's volunteers" died fighting US-led United Nations troops.
But while Beijing has become increasingly frustrated at its neighbour's nuclear antics, seeing them as destabilising the region, it says its power to influence Pyongyang is limited.
China is the source of around 90 percent of the North's commerce, and under Trump, Washington has consistently urged it to do more.
"All nations must implement UN Security Council regulations and cease trade and business entirely with North Korea," Trump said.
"It is unacceptable that nations would help to arm and finance this increasingly dangerous regime."
Beijing (AFP) Nov 3, 2017
Beijing on Friday hit back at a US decision to exclude a Chinese bank from the American financial system over its alleged ties to North Korea, slamming the move as "long-armed jurisdiction". Washington had alerted other businesses in June that it planned to take the action, but it finally went into effect on Thursday, just as President Donald Trump was to set off on an Asian tour. China ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement