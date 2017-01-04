Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
IRAQ WARS
Turkey PM heading to Iraq to ease tensions
 by Staff Writers
 Istanbul (AFP) Jan 4, 2017


US ready to help Turkish forces in Syria
Washington (AFP) Jan 4, 2017 - The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group is prepared to support Turkish forces battling the fighters in northern Syria, a US military official said Wednesday.

Turkey has asked for such assistance from the coalition but none has been forthcoming so far.

Colonel John Dorrian, speaking via video conference from Baghdad, said support will be offered.

"I can confirm for you that those discussions have been happening and the Turks are aware of some of the things that might be in store," Dorrian said, declining to provide further details.

Turkish forces have been engaged for several weeks in deadly fighting against the Islamic State group to retake the Syrian city of Al-Bab.

But despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's requests, coalition planes have not been deployed to directly help the Turks.

Coalition aircraft did make a show of force last week near Al-Bab at the request of Turkish forces but did not fire any weapons.

The coalition criticizes Turkey for launching the offensive unilaterally without first reaching an agreement with its partners.

The Americans supported the first part of the Turkish offensive in Syria in mid-2016.

Neither the coalition nor Turkey have said why the coalition stopped supporting Turkish forces in Syria as they did at the start of the Turkish offensive in August.

But US officials have suggested they are concerned that the Turks, after the conquest of Al-Bab, might attack the Kurdish-led Arab-Kurdish coalition of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The United States sees the SDF as their most effective ally in the fight against Islamic State in Syria. The SDF is currently leading the first part of the offensive against Raqa, the self-proclaimed IS capital in Syria.

The United States is walking a thin line in these discussions with Turkey, as Ankara it is a key ally of the coalition, allowing it to use the Turkish air base at Incirlik for attacks against jihadists.

Turkey's prime minister will this week pay a critical visit to Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after tensions soared to unprecedented levels ahead of the operation to recapture Mosul.

Ankara has been concerned over the role of Shiite pro-Tehran militia in the operation to take the majority Sunni second city of Iraq from Islamic State (IS) jihadists.

"We are watching all actions aimed at starting a confessional conflict in Iraq," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

He said that Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and a delegation would be making a visit to Iraq starting on Friday.

"We want to bring our relations to a better level after they ground to a halt in recent times."

Ankara has been largely left on the sidelines in the Mosul operation and the tensions led to a bitter public spat between Erdogan and Iraqi Premier Haider al-Abadi.

Erdogan last year told the Iraqi leader to "know your place" and even said "you are not at my level".

Not to be outdone, Abadi hit back by mocking Erdogan's appearance on FaceTime to rouse supporters on the night of the failed July 15 coup.

But on December 30, Erdogan spoke to Abadi by telephone for the first time since the row, Turkish media said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said earlier this week that a "new era" was starting in Turkey's relationship with Iraq's leaders.

Ruled for nearly half a millennium by the Ottoman Empire, Mosul is considered by mainly Sunni Muslim Turkey to be part of its natural sphere of influence in the Middle East.

Ankara has insisted Mosul must keep its Sunni Arab Muslim majority which it had before IS took over the city from woefully unprepared Iraqi troops in 2014.

Before the emergence of IS in Iraq, Turkey had major ambitions for Mosul, opening a vast consulate but then finding its entire 49 strong staff was taken hostage by the jihadists in June 2014.

The hostages were later freed in September 2015 amid murky circumstances and, symbolically, the consulate building was destroyed in a US-led coalition air strike in April 2016.


.


