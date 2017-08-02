Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Turkey replaces land, air, naval forces commanders: official
 By Raziye Akkoc
 Ankara (AFP) Aug 2, 2017


Turkey on Wednesday replaced the land, air and naval commanders of the military, in a major shake-up of the armed forces just over a year after a failed coup bid.

The decision from the nation's top armed forces body -- now dominated by ministers rather than the military -- marked another step in the growing control of the government over the once all-powerful Turkish armed forces.

The Supreme Military Council (YAS) decided to remove land forces commander General Salih Zeki Colak, naval chief Admiral Bulent Bostanoglu and air force commander General Abidin Unal, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

Colak will be replaced by General Yasar Guler, currently head of the gendarmerie and former deputy chief of staff, Kalin told reporters in Ankara.

Bostanoglu will be replaced by Vice Admiral Adnan Ozbal and General Hasan Kucukakyuz would replace Unal as air force commander, he said.

Their new roles start on August 30, Kalin added. Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar is however to stay in his job.

Kalin, the presidential spokesman, did not elaborate on the reasoning for their exit, but thanked the men for their service.

The decision to replace the commanders also received the necessary go-ahead from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the spokesman said.

The council usually meets only once a year but this is the third meeting since the July 15, 2016 coup bid blamed on the US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. He denies the charges.

The government upped the civilian component of the council following the failed coup, giving more place to government ministers than military figures.

- 'Fight against terror' -

The decision comes with the army still fighting an insurrection by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the southeast of Turkey that in recent years has claimed the lives of hundreds of members of the security forces.

It also waged a long campaign inside Syria to oust Kurdish militia and jihadists from the border area.

"The biggest threat to our fight against terror is ongoing instability, lack of authority and civil war in countries on our southern border," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told the meeting.

Previously, such meetings were held at military headquarters but are now hosted by the prime minister.

Under Erdogan, the political influence of the once all-powerful military responsible for overthrowing governments four times since 1960 has been weakened, especially since the coup attempt.

An emergency decree last year ruled deputy prime ministers as well as justice, foreign and interior ministers could join the council.

Following the attempted putsch, the government discharged 149 generals, almost half of the military's entire contingent at the time of 358.

Almost 8,000 people from the Turkish armed forces have been sacked over alleged links to the Gulen movement under the state of emergency imposed after the coup bid.

Over 4,800 were from the land forces, state media reported last month.

Hundreds more personnel have been suspended in a military shaken by the unprecedented purge which has affected most of the Turkish public sector including education.

- Fresh blood -

Guler, the incoming land forces commander, was abducted and held for several hours with the Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar and other military figures on the night of the attempted overthrow.

Some Turkish media speculated over whether Guler would take over from Akar, including opposition daily Cumhuriyet which said there was "no obstacle" left in front of Guler to become chief of staff.

But Akar now appears set to stay in his job until at least 2019.

Injecting fresh blood into the top brass, the council promoted 61 colonels to admiral or general status while another six generals and admirals were given top rank status from August 30 onwards, Kalin said.

Other decisions the council made include extending eight generals' terms by a year while 168 colonels had theirs lengthened by two years, the defence ministry said in a statement on its website.

SUPERPOWERS
For Pakistanis, China 'friendship' road runs one way
 Tashkurgan, China (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
 The China-Pakistan Friendship Highway runs over 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) from the far western Chinese city of Kashgar through the world's highest mountain pass and across the border. For China, the two-lane thoroughfare symbolises a blossoming partnership, nourished with tens of billions of dollars of infrastructure investment. But for many Pakistani businessmen living and working on ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition
SUPERPOWERS
Pentagon alarm over Turkey plan to buy Russian missiles

 Lockheed demos deck-launched variant of LRASM

 Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises

 Lockheed receives contract for anti-ship missile production
SUPERPOWERS
The flying kettle

 Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services

 Special focus on formation control of unmanned systems

 AeroVironment supplying small UAS to Australia
SUPERPOWERS
New combat survival radio by General Dynamics

 Rockwell Collins to support avionics for 160th 'Night Stalkers' aviation regiment

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity
SUPERPOWERS
Canadian armed forces to receive new machine guns

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Slovakia deploys Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon

 BAE, Gorizioni Group partner on BvS10 all-terrain vehicle
SUPERPOWERS
Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing

 Pentagon trims Pakistan military aid over Haqqani inaction
SUPERPOWERS
US returns tiny portion of controversial Okinawa base

 Russia expulsions won't deter US 'commitment to allies': Pence

 New chief of staff John Kelly a retired Marine general

 US vice president Pence starts Baltic tour in Estonia
SUPERPOWERS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement