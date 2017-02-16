Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Turkey says clearing Syria town of remaining IS militants
 by Staff Writers
 Istanbul (AFP) Feb 16, 2017


US used depleted uranium rounds in anti-IS air strikes: military
Washington (AFP) Feb 16, 2017 - The United States used depleted uranium anti-tank rounds on two occasions in 2015 during devastating air strikes against convoys of Islamic State tanker trucks, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The military prizes depleted uranium munitions for their armor-piercing capabilities as well as for protective armor for tanks and vehicles.

But they have been criticized for posing health risks to soldiers who use them and being potentially toxic to surrounding civilian populations.

The United Nations Environment Program has described them as "chemically and radiologically toxic heavy metal."

A by-product of uranium enrichment, depleted uranium "is mildly radioactive, with about 60 percent of the activity of natural uranium," it says.

A military spokesman said A-10 attack aircraft used depleted uranium rounds on November 16 and 22, 2015 in attacks on tanker trucks carrying oil for the Islamic State group.

The operations destroyed hundreds of trucks.

A total of 5,265 depleted uranium rounds were fired in combination with other incendiary rounds, US Central Command spokesman Major Josh Jacques said.

The combination of armor-penetrating and high explosive incendiary munitions was used "to ensure a higher probability of destruction of the truck fleet ISIS was using to transport its illicit oil," he said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

"We will continue to look at all options during operational planning to defeat ISIS, this includes DU rounds," he added.

The munitions have been suspected -- but never proved -- to be a possible cause of "Gulf War syndrome," the name given to a collection of debilitating maladies suffered by veterans of the 1990-91 Gulf War.

The UN Environment Program has conducted studies and clean-ups of areas affected by use of the munitions in conflicts in the former Yugoslavia and Iraq.

Turkey on Thursday said its armed forces were engaged in "clean-up" operations to clear remaining IS militants from the flashpoint Syrian town of Al-Bab after a weeks-long campaign.

The Turkish army, backing Syria rebels, have since December been engaged in fierce fighting to oust the jihadists from the town but Ankara now says Al-Bab is largely under its control.

"Al-Bab is now completely surrounded," Defence Minister Fikri Isik told Turkish media in Brussels where he was attending a NATO meeting.

"There is a serious clean-up going on inside to clear Daesh (IS) completely," he added. "Once this clean-up is completed, we expected life in Al-Bab to return to normal."

Turkey's offensive has been matched by a separate operation by forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the town from the south.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights however said Turkish forces had made little progress since entering the town from the west.

It accused Turkey of killing 24 civilians in air strikes. But Turkey's army said it had killed 15 "terrorists" in air strikes, artillery fire and clashes.

Isik said the Turkish forces subsequently wanted to move on the town of Manbij but wanted the Kurdish militia fighters who ousted IS there last year to leave first.

Isik reaffirmed Turkey was also looking into the possibility of a joint operation with the United States and other powers to take the jihadist bastion of Raqa from IS.

But he again insisted that the Kurdish militia -- enemies of Turkey but allies of the US in the fight against IS -- must not be involved in the operation.

Isik announced that US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford would be visiting Ankara on Friday for talks about the issue.

"We will consider whether to do the Raqa operation together," Isik said. "I don't think the US has taken a definite decision on this," he added.


.


