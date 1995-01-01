Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
Turkey signs landmark Russian weapons deal
 By Fulya OZERKAN
 Istanbul (AFP) Sept 12, 2017


Turkey has signed a deal for its first major weapons purchase from Moscow to buy S-400 missile defence systems, both sides announced Tuesday, in an accord that could trouble Ankara's NATO allies.

The purchase of the surface-to-air missile defence batteries, Ankara's most significant deal with a non-NATO supplier, comes with Turkey in the throes of a crisis in relations with several Western states.

"Signatures have been made for the purchase of S-400s from Russia. A deposit has also been paid as far as I know," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments published in several newspapers on Tuesday.

"Mr Putin (President Vladimir Putin) and myself are determined on this issue," he told Turkish journalists aboard his presidential jet returning from a trip to Kazakhstan.

Moscow also confirmed the accord, with Vladimir Kozhin, Putin's adviser for military and technical cooperation, saying: "The contract has been signed and is being prepared for implementation."

- 'Take our own decisions'-

The purchase of the missile systems from a non-NATO supplier is raising concerns in the West over their technical compatibility with the alliance's equipment.

The Pentagon has already sounded the alarm, saying bluntly that "generally it's a good idea" for NATO allies to buy inter-operable equipment.

A NATO official told AFP that interoperability was "fundamental" to the alliance for the conduct of joint missions.

"No NATO ally currently operates the S-400," the official noted, adding that: "NATO has not been informed about the details of any purchase."

But Erdogan said Turkey -- which has the second largest standing army in NATO after the United States -- was free to make military acquisitions based on its defence needs.

"We make the decisions about our own independence ourselves, we are obliged to take safety and security measures in order to defend our country," he said.

He said Moscow would also extend a credit to Turkey for the purchase of the weapons. No financial details have been disclosed.

- 'Signal resentment to West' -

However, signing the deal does not mean that delivery is imminent, with Russia facing a high demand for the S-400s from its own armed forces and key clients like China and India.

Some analysts have suggested the message sent to the West by the military cooperation between Moscow and Ankara is as important as the delivery itself.

In 2015, Turkey scrapped a $3.4- billion (2.8-billion-euro) deal with China to build its first anti-missile system.

Aykan Erdemir, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the accord will hasten Ankara's "drift from the transatlantic alliance and values".

The purchase "is more about signalling resentment against the West than serving Turkey's pressing security needs," he told AFP.

Ozturk Yilmaz, deputy leader of the opposition CHP party, said the party was not opposed to the buy but argued such weapons should be produced in Turkey to lessen the country's dependence on outside suppliers.

Both Ankara and Moscow have an interest in signalling to the West they mean business with the military cooperation.

Russia's relations with NATO have been in crisis over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and for backing pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Turkey, a NATO member since 1952, has currently troubled ties with the United States over a number of issues including Washington's support for the People's Protection Units (YPG) Syrian Kurd militia which Ankara considers a terror group.

The Turkish-Russian contract is a symbol of better relations between Ankara and Moscow after a reconciliation deal was signed last year following the 2015 shooting down by the Turkish military of a Russian plane over the Syrian border.

But the two nations -- whose rivalry in the Black Sea and Caucasus regions dates back centuries -- are still at odds on a host of political issues.

Turkey, which vehemently opposed the 2014 annexation of Crimea, strongly condemned Tuesday the jailing of a Tatar leader for eight years by Russia over a rally against Moscow's seizure of the region.

Akhtem Chiygoz, a former deputy head of the Tatars' traditional decision-making assembly, was arrested in 2015 over clashes at a rally that left two people dead.

bur-fo/sjw/jm

ERDEMIR - EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI

SUPERPOWERS
Joint military drills begin in Ukraine as Russian war games loom
 Kiev (AFP) Sept 11, 2017
 Ukraine on Monday launched joint military exercises with the United States and a host of other NATO countries as its bitter rival Russia gears up for its own war games on the EU border. The annual Rapid Trident military exercises, taking place in the western Ukrainian city of Yavoriv until September 23, involve an "unprecedented" number of 2,500 soldiers from 15 countries, the Ukrainian mili ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
S. Korea, US deploy missile defence amid China protest

 S.Korea, US to deploy more anti-missile defences: Seoul

 S. Korea launches missile drill after North's nuclear test

 US cites its nuclear capabilities in defense against N.Korea
SUPERPOWERS
Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Atlantic Diving Supply receives $17.6 million contract for rocket launchers

 Raytheon receives $614.5M for SM-3 Block IIA ballistic missile interceptors

 Lockheed completes intitial design of helicopter-mounted missile jammers
SUPERPOWERS
AUD counter-drone system upgraded by Blighter

 Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

 Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform

 X-37B Flies Again In First SpaceX Launch
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system

 Industry team demonstrates Low Cost Terminal for AEHF satellites
SUPERPOWERS
Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

 Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
SUPERPOWERS
Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports

 Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'
SUPERPOWERS
Row in Moldova over US military drills in Ukraine

 German MPs in Turkey for soldier visit amid tensions

 Russia tells NATO not to worry over war games

 Joint military drills begin in Ukraine as Russian war games loom
SUPERPOWERS
UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle

 A more complete picture of the nano world

 What the world's tiniest 'monster truck' reveals

 Carbon nanotubes worth their salt



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement