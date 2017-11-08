Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE NEWS
Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome
 by Staff Writers
 Brussels (AFP) Nov 8, 2017


Turkey on Wednesday signed a letter of intent opening the way to Ankara buying ground to air missiles from a French-Italian consortium.

The letter signed by the Turkish, French and Italian defence ministers allows the Eurosam consortium to "analyse and define the needs" of the Turkish military, a French source told AFP.

Though the deal is at an extremely early stage, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed it as positive cooperation between alliance members, after Ankara caused alarm by agreeing in September to buy Russian S-400 missile systems.

"We welcome always when NATO allies are working together to develop different capabilities," Stoltenberg said.

"This kind of operation is the best way to make sure we have the capabilities different nations need and it's a good way also to make sure that when we have new capabilities they can be fully integrated into air defence systems."

The letter signed on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels allows the three countries to "show their interest in cooperating in the domain of anti-aircraft defence and surface-to-air missiles", the French source said.

Eurosam air defence systems are already used by the French and Italian militaries and Rome even deployed some for a time in Turkey to help intercept missiles fired from Syria.

MISSILE NEWS
US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
 The United States on Tuesday accused Iran of supplying a missile to Yemeni rebels that was fired into Saudi Arabia in July and called for an international response. US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Riyadh had released information showing that the missile was an Iranian Qiam and that this weapon was not present in Yemen before the conflict. "By providing these types of weapons to the Huthi ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program
MISSILE NEWS
Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system

 US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen

 Raytheon receives $17M contract for missile targeting system

 Raytheon awarded $260M contract for Tomahawk missiles
MISSILE NEWS
NASA-Developed Drone Aircraft Offer One-of-a-Kind Capabilities

 Niger to let US forces arm drones in counter-terrorism fight

 Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water
MISSILE NEWS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
MISSILE NEWS
MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban
MISSILE NEWS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
MISSILE NEWS
France hikes defence spending, inches towards NATO goal

 US defence chief meets NATO to discuss IS, Afghanistan

 Emboldened Xi, weakened Trump hold tough talks

 Philippines scraps sandbar plan after China anger: defence chief
MISSILE NEWS
Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement