SUPERPOWERS
Turkish FM pledges to 'eliminate' anti-China forces
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 3, 2017


Turkey's foreign minister vowed Thursday to "eliminate" anti-China forces from his country, signalling a shift in Ankara's stance towards Beijing's treatment of Muslim minorities.

The two countries have sparred in the past over Beijing's treatment of the mostly Muslim Uighur minority in China's far western region of Xinjiang, who have cultural ties with Turkey and speak a Turkic language.

"We treat China's security as our own security," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Beijing during a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart.

"We absolutely will not allow any activities opposing or aimed against China within Turkey or its territories, and we will take measures to eliminate any media reports aimed against China."

Cavusoglu's remarks followed a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in which both sides vowed to work together to combat terrorism.

Beijing blames unrest in Xinjiang on Islamist separatists seeking independence for the region, while Turkey in the past repeatedly expressed concerns about Beijing's treatment of the minority -- with Erdogan even accusing Beijing of "genocide" in the region.

But ties have warmed as Turkey has sought to pivot away from the West and toward Asia, seeing in China a wealth of economic possibilities.

As part of China's expansive Belt and Road initiative, an economic corridor will be established between the two countries, as well as a highspeed rail linking the eastern and western regions of Turkey.

"We greatly praise China for the work it has done so far to tackle the issues confronting Islamic countries," Cavusoglu said Thursday.

SUPERPOWERS
For Pakistanis, China 'friendship' road runs one way
 Tashkurgan, China (AFP) Aug 2, 2017
 The China-Pakistan Friendship Highway runs over 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) from the far western Chinese city of Kashgar through the world's highest mountain pass and across the border. For China, the two-lane thoroughfare symbolises a blossoming partnership, nourished with tens of billions of dollars of infrastructure investment. But for many Pakistani businessmen living and working on ... read more
