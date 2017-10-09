Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
Turkish army says launches reconnaissance mission in Syria's Idlib
 by Staff Writers
 Ankara (AFP) Oct 9, 2017


The Turkish army has launched a reconnaissance mission in Syria's largely jihadist-controlled northwestern Idlib province in a bid to create a de-escalation zone, the military said on Monday.

"The Turkish armed forces began reconnaissance activities on October 8 (Sunday) to establish surveillance posts as part of the operation to be carried out in Idlib province," the armed forces said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday the start of the new military operation inside Syria by pro-Ankara Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish army.

The statement was the first confirmation by the Turkish army of involvement inside Syria in the latest operation.

The operation is part of efforts by Turkey, along with Russia and Iran, to set up the zone in line with accords in Astana peace talks aimed at ending the Syrian civil war.

They agreed on four such ceasefire zones in Syria as a prelude to negotiations.

Three zones are already in place -- in Eastern Ghouta near Damascus, in central Homs, and in parts of southern Syria -- and are being monitored by Russian military police.

Idlib is largely controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group led by Al-Qaeda's former Syria affiliate, which ousted more moderate rebels in recent months.

The pro-Turkish forces will need to oust HTS members in the area to allow Iranian, Russian and Turkish forces to implement the zone.

- Working with Russia -

The last time Turkish forces were engaged in Syria was in August, when Turkey launched its eight-months long Euphrates Shield operation against jihadists and Kurdish militia in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo.

"Even if we turn our backs on developments in Syria, can we escape from the results of the crisis?" Erdogan said on Sunday, explaining the reason for Turkey's latest intervention.

"This is why when we don't go to Syria, Syria comes to us," he added.

Although Moscow supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad while Turkey supports rebels seeking his ouster, the two countries have worked together intensively to try to end the conflict in the past few months.

Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have met several times since a 2016 reconciliation ended a crisis caused by the shooting down of a Russian war plane over Syria.

The conflict in Syria began with widespread protests against the government but has since evolved into a multi-front war that has killed more than 330,000 people.

Russia kills 180 jihadists, mercenaries in Syria, claims al-Shishani's death
 Moscow (AFP) Oct 7, 2017
 Some 120 Islamic State fighters and 60 foreign mercenaries were killed in a series of Russian air strikes in Syria over the past 24 hours, the defence ministry in Moscow said on Saturday. Puzzlingly, the ministry also said three senior IS commanders including Omar al-Shishani had been confirmed dead as a result of an earlier Russian strike. Moscow reported al-Shishani's death despite the
