Turkish strikes kill Kurdish fighters in Syria, Iraq

Washington (AFP) April 25, 2017 - The United States is "deeply concerned" by Turkish air strikes that reportedly killed more than two dozen Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria, the State Department said Tuesday.

The strikes underscore the delicate political tightrope the United States is treading in Syria -- and to a lesser extent in Iraq -- where it is relying heavily on Kurdish forces to conduct the ground fight against the Islamic State group.

"We are very concerned, deeply concerned that Turkey conducted air strikes earlier today in northern Syria as well as northern Iraq without proper coordination either with the United States or the broader global coalition to defeat" IS, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

"We have expressed those concerns to the government of Turkey directly."

Turkey is a key US ally and a NATO member, so America must be careful not to alienate its partner and risk losing Ankara's support for the anti-IS fight and access to Turkey's vital Incirlik airbase.

Turkey said it had carried out the strikes in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq against "terrorist havens" and vowed to continue action against groups it links to the outlawed Kurdistan's Workers' Party (PKK).

US commandos are working with local Kurds on the ground, much to the fury of Turkey, which sees the Kurdish YPG forces as a terrorist offshoot of the PKK that has been waging an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.

"This is a very complex battle space. We're cognizant of that," Toner said.

"We are also cognizant of the threat that the PKK poses to Turkey... But these kinds of actions frankly harm the coalition's efforts to go after ISIS."

The Pentagon offered a more muted response.

"We don't want our partners hitting other partners," a senior US defense official told AFP.

"We've got to figure out exactly who got hit. We don't know yet. We do know where the strikes were, but we don't know exactly who is dead."

The United States is counting on the SDF, a Syrian Arab-Kurdish alliance, to push into the IS bastion of Raqa in Syria, and is currently weighing whether to provide the Kurdish faction with heavy weaponry and other materiel.

Baghdad condemns Turkey air strikes in northern Iraq

Baghdad (AFP) April 25, 2017 - The Iraqi government condemned Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq Tuesday in which forces from the autonomous Kurdistan region were killed in an apparent accident.

"The Iraqi government condemns and rejects the strikes carried out by Turkish aircraft on Iraqi territory," spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said in a statement.

Hadithi said Baghdad considered the overnight raid as "a violation of international law and of Iraqi sovereignty".

He also said the Iraqi government saw such uncoordinated cross-border air strikes as "negatively affecting the efforts of Iraq and the international community in the war against terrorism".

The strikes targeted positions held by Turkey's rebel Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and its local affiliates but at least six members of the Iraqi Kurdish security forces were also killed, in an apparent accident.

The PKK is seen as major regional rival by the dominant Kurdish faction in Iraq, which has close ties with Ankara.

Turkey, whose relations with Baghdad have been icy recently, wants Iraq to do more to root out the PKK, which has bases and fighters in northern Iraq.

Hadithi argued however that Turkey should not take the issue into its own hands.

"The solution to the problem of the presence on Iraqi territory of PKK members must be coordinated with the Iraqi government," he said.