THE STANS
Turkish strikes kill Kurdish fighters in Syria, Iraq
 By Delil Souleiman with Rouba El Husseini in Beirut
 Al-Malikiyah, Syria (AFP) April 25, 2017


US 'deeply concerned' by Turkish strikes in Syria, Iraq
Washington (AFP) April 25, 2017 - The United States is "deeply concerned" by Turkish air strikes that reportedly killed more than two dozen Kurdish fighters in Iraq and Syria, the State Department said Tuesday.

The strikes underscore the delicate political tightrope the United States is treading in Syria -- and to a lesser extent in Iraq -- where it is relying heavily on Kurdish forces to conduct the ground fight against the Islamic State group.

"We are very concerned, deeply concerned that Turkey conducted air strikes earlier today in northern Syria as well as northern Iraq without proper coordination either with the United States or the broader global coalition to defeat" IS, State Department spokesman Mark Toner said.

"We have expressed those concerns to the government of Turkey directly."

Turkey is a key US ally and a NATO member, so America must be careful not to alienate its partner and risk losing Ankara's support for the anti-IS fight and access to Turkey's vital Incirlik airbase.

Turkey said it had carried out the strikes in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq against "terrorist havens" and vowed to continue action against groups it links to the outlawed Kurdistan's Workers' Party (PKK).

US commandos are working with local Kurds on the ground, much to the fury of Turkey, which sees the Kurdish YPG forces as a terrorist offshoot of the PKK that has been waging an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.

"This is a very complex battle space. We're cognizant of that," Toner said.

"We are also cognizant of the threat that the PKK poses to Turkey... But these kinds of actions frankly harm the coalition's efforts to go after ISIS."

The Pentagon offered a more muted response.

"We don't want our partners hitting other partners," a senior US defense official told AFP.

"We've got to figure out exactly who got hit. We don't know yet. We do know where the strikes were, but we don't know exactly who is dead."

The United States is counting on the SDF, a Syrian Arab-Kurdish alliance, to push into the IS bastion of Raqa in Syria, and is currently weighing whether to provide the Kurdish faction with heavy weaponry and other materiel.

Baghdad condemns Turkey air strikes in northern Iraq
Baghdad (AFP) April 25, 2017 - The Iraqi government condemned Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq Tuesday in which forces from the autonomous Kurdistan region were killed in an apparent accident.

"The Iraqi government condemns and rejects the strikes carried out by Turkish aircraft on Iraqi territory," spokesman Saad al-Hadithi said in a statement.

Hadithi said Baghdad considered the overnight raid as "a violation of international law and of Iraqi sovereignty".

He also said the Iraqi government saw such uncoordinated cross-border air strikes as "negatively affecting the efforts of Iraq and the international community in the war against terrorism".

The strikes targeted positions held by Turkey's rebel Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and its local affiliates but at least six members of the Iraqi Kurdish security forces were also killed, in an apparent accident.

The PKK is seen as major regional rival by the dominant Kurdish faction in Iraq, which has close ties with Ankara.

Turkey, whose relations with Baghdad have been icy recently, wants Iraq to do more to root out the PKK, which has bases and fighters in northern Iraq.

Hadithi argued however that Turkey should not take the issue into its own hands.

"The solution to the problem of the presence on Iraqi territory of PKK members must be coordinated with the Iraqi government," he said.

Turkish warplanes killed more than two dozen Kurdish fighters Tuesday in strikes in Syria and Iraq, where the Kurds are key players in the battle against the Islamic State group.

Turkey said it had carried out the strikes against "terrorist havens", vowing to continue acting against groups it links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

In northeast Syria, strikes targeting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) -- who are leading the offensive against IS stronghold Raqa -- were reported to have killed 20 fighters.

In northern Iraq they killed six peshmerga fighters from the autonomous Kurdish government, usually allied with Ankara, in an apparent accident.

Baghdad condemned a "violation of international law and Iraqi sovereignty".

"The Iraqi government condemns and rejects the strikes carried out by Turkish aircraft on Iraqi territory," said government spokesman Saad al-Hadithi.

The United States said it was "deeply concerned".

"We are very concerned, deeply concerned that Turkey conducted air strikes earlier today in northern Syria as well as northern Iraq without proper coordination either with the United States or the broader global coalition to defeat ISIS," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said, using another acronym for the jihadist group.

The strikes underlined the complexities of the battlefields in Iraq and Syria, where twin US-backed offensives are seeking to dislodge IS from its last major urban strongholds.

They could also exacerbate tensions between Ankara and its NATO ally Washington, which leads an anti-IS coalition carrying out air strikes in Syria and Iraq and sees the Kurds as instrumental in the fight against IS.

- Turkish vow -

Turkey said its strikes aimed "to destroy terrorist havens targeting our country" and vowed to press the offensive "until the very last terrorist is neutralised".

An army statement said the strikes "destroyed" shelter areas, ammunition warehouses and PKK communications facilities.

It said 40 PKK fighters were "neutralised" in Iraq and around 30 in Syria.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said if the PKK threatens border securtity, Turkey "will take steps to remove this threat regardless of whether it comes from country A or country B".

"Dozens of simultaneous air strikes" targeted YPG positions near the Syrian city of Al-Malikiyah, including a media centre, a monitoring group said.

The strikes killed three media officers and 15 YPG fighters, one of the highest death tolls from Turkish air raids on Kurdish militia, said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman.

YPG spokesman Redur Khalil said 20 YPG fighters were killed and 18 wounded, three critically. Two civilians were also injured.

An AFP journalist saw collapsed buildings and rescuers searching through the rubble.

Representatives of the US-led coalition visited the site of the air strikes, the YPG's political arm, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), said on Twitter.

An officer wearing a patch bearing a US flag was seen at the site with YPG fighters.

- 'Problems and tensions' -

Ankara has bombed the YPG in northern Syria for months, calling it a "terrorist" group because of its ties to the PKK, which has been waging a deadly insurgency against Turkey since 1984.

While the air raids on Syria appeared to hit their intended targets, the bombardment in Iraq instead killed members of Kurdish security forces typically allied with Ankara.

The peshmerga ministry in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish government said the raids killed five of its fighters and one intelligence officer.

Turkey appeared to have been targeting a minority Yazidi militia allied with the PKK and based in the northwestern region of Sinjar.

The peshmerga denounced the strike as "unacceptable" but focused blame on PKK-affiliated groups.

"These problems and tensions are all because of the PKK's presence," it said, accusing the PKK and its affiliates of refusing to withdraw from the Sinjar area.

- Multiple offensives -

The peshmerga have been instrumental in the battle against IS in northern Iraq though have stepped back in recent weeks as Iraqi forces advance against IS in Mosul.

Iraqi forces on Tuesday said they had retaken full control of Tenek, one of west Mosul's largest neighbourhoods.

Eastern Mosul was recaptured in January and a push on the western half launched the following month has made steady progress despite fierce resistance.

IS is facing multiple offensives across Syria and Iraq -- often led by governments or forces that otherwise bitterly oppose each other.

Turkey launched an unprecedented cross-border operation into Syria in August to fight IS and to keep the YPG in check.

The YPG makes up the bulk of the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters taking on IS in Syria.

After chipping away at IS territory across the north, the SDF is now locked fighting the jihadists inside Tabqa, a town on the Euphrates River.

Clashes continued inside south and west Tabqa after heavy US-led air strikes overnight, the Observatory said.

The SDF entered the town on Monday as part of its offensive on Raqa, Syrian heart of the jihadists' self-styled "caliphate" since 2014.

burs-mm/hkb/dv

THE STANS
Pentagon chief warns of 'tough year' for Afghanistan
 Kabul (AFP) April 24, 2017
 US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned of "another tough year" in Afghanistan as he arrived on an unannounced visit Monday, hours after his Afghan counterpart resigned over a deadly Taliban attack that triggered anger and left the embattled army in disarray. Paying his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, Mattis met with President Ashraf Ghani and other officials and US military com ... read more
THE STANS
THE STANS
THE STANS
THE STANS
THE STANS
THE STANS
THE STANS
THE STANS
