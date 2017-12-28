Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CYBER WARS
Two Romanians charged with hacking US capital police cameras
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Dec 28, 2017


Two Romanian nationals have been arrested and charged with hacking into computer systems which controlled surveillance cameras for the Metropolitan Police Department in the US capital earlier this year, officials said Thursday.

A criminal complaint unsealed in Washington said the two -- Mihai Alexandru Isvanca, 25, and Eveline Cismaru, 28 -- were arrested in Bucharest on December 15 and charged with conspiracy and various forms of computer fraud.

The Justice Department said the pair managed to disable 123 of the police department's 187 outdoor surveillance cameras in early January by infecting computer systems with ransomware -- an effort "to extort money" in exchange for unlocking the computer, according to an affidavit filed in court.

The case "was of the highest priority" because it impacted efforts to plan security ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, according to officials.

The Secret Service and other agencies "quickly ensured that the surveillance camera system was secure and operational" and the investigation found no security threats as a result of the scheme.

Isvanca remains in custody in Romania and Cismaru is on house arrest there pending further legal proceedings, the Justice Department said.

CYBER WARS
China jails VPN owner for over 5 years; Lithuania bans Kaspersky
Beijing (AFP) Dec 22, 2017
 A Virtual Private Network (VPN) seller in southern China has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison, official media reported Wednesday, one of the most severe sentences yet for helping users evade the country's "Great Firewall". The sentence comes as authorities clamp down on tools for circumventing the severe restrictions on China's internet, which prevents users from visiting a ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
Lockheed awarded $102.5M for support of Navy's AEGIS system

 US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program

 Lockheed Martin to support AEGIS system for Japanese self defense forces

 Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi
CYBER WARS
Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program

 Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system
CYBER WARS
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system
CYBER WARS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
CYBER WARS
Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery

 BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

 New German tanks getting Saab camouflage

 Ancient military network discovered in northern Syria
CYBER WARS
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
CYBER WARS
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

 US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'
CYBER WARS
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement