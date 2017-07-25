Two countries order Rheinmetall air defense systems

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Jul 25, 2017
Germany's Rheinmetall reports receiving two new orders for air defense system hardware and services for the air forces of two countries.
The two orders are worth a combined total of more than $250 million, the company announced on Tuesday.
A new customer country ordered two Skyguard 3 air defence systems, a third-generation system for protecting critical facilities and infrastructure from very short ranges.
Each system consists of a Skyguard 3 fire control unit as well as two 35mm Oerlikon Twin Gun GDF009 automatic cannons, Rheinmetall said.
A second country -- a longstanding customer -- ordered 35mm Skyguard 1 fire units. Its order included 35mm ammunition, simulators, and on-location training.
Deliveries will occur through 2021 and follow-on orders are expected in the future from both countries.
Jerusalem (AFP) July 24, 2017
Israel struck a position of Islamist group Hamas in Gaza on Monday, the army said, hours after a missile was fired across the border from the Palestinian enclave. "An (Israeli) tank targeted a post belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the southern Gaza Strip" in the early hours of the morning, the army said in a statement. A Hamas security source told AFP on condition of anonymi ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement