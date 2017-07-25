Two countries order Rheinmetall air defense systems



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Jul 25, 2017



Germany's Rheinmetall reports receiving two new orders for air defense system hardware and services for the air forces of two countries.

The two orders are worth a combined total of more than $250 million, the company announced on Tuesday.

A new customer country ordered two Skyguard 3 air defence systems, a third-generation system for protecting critical facilities and infrastructure from very short ranges.

Each system consists of a Skyguard 3 fire control unit as well as two 35mm Oerlikon Twin Gun GDF009 automatic cannons, Rheinmetall said.

A second country -- a longstanding customer -- ordered 35mm Skyguard 1 fire units. Its order included 35mm ammunition, simulators, and on-location training.

Deliveries will occur through 2021 and follow-on orders are expected in the future from both countries.

