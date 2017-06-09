Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
UAE boosts Libyan faction's air power: UN report
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) June 9, 2017


The United Arab Emirates has supplied attack helicopters and other military aircraft to the Libyan forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar, in violation of a UN arms embargo, according to a UN report.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), which refuses to recognize the UN-backed government in Tripoli, has made inroads in fighting and now controls all the major cities and military bases in the south of Libya.

"The United Arab Emirates have been providing both material support and direct support to LNA, which have significantly increased the air support available to LNA," said the report by a UN panel of experts.

They were able to trace deliveries of Belarus-made attack helicopters back to the United Arab Emirates and provided photographs of the buildup at the Khadim air base in Haftar's stronghold of eastern Libya.

The panel investigated information that the Mi-24p attack helicopters were delivered to the Libyan National Army in April 2015.

Belarus confirmed to the panel that four helicopters were sold to the United Arab Emirates in 2014.

The panel also found that the UAE provided at least one At-802i aircraft to the LNA and confirmed deliveries of armored vehicles in April 2016 to the LNA in Tobruk from UAE-based companies.

Requests to the UAE for clarification from the UN experts remain unanswered, the report said.

UN investigators raised concerns over "large deliveries of Toyota pickup trucks and armored 4x4 cars to Tobruk" in January and April this year.

The report, sent to the Security Council last month, said "materiel entering Libya has been of an increasingly sophisticated nature."

"External assistance to armed groups in terms of direct support, training and technical assistance has also increased," it said.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed the longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival authorities and militias battling for control of the oil-rich country.

WAR REPORT
Colombia's FARC rebels say 30% of arms handed in
 Bogota (AFP) June 8, 2017
 Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels on Wednesday said they have handed over 30 percent of their weapons to UN officials as part of a deal to end a half-century of war. "Thirty percent of our arms have been put in the hands of UN monitors" of the peace process "and stored in containers," said FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, better known by his alias "Timochenko." "This is the beginning of the end ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey

 U.S. firms tout missile defense test
WAR REPORT
Lockheed awarded contract for extended range air-to-surface missiles

 Raytheon contracted for testing of joint standoff weapon

 Lockheed Martin drops out of over-the-horizon missile competition

 Iran says it has built third underground missile factory
WAR REPORT
Pro-Syria regime drone shot down after it fires on coalition

 Netherlands to replace ScanEagle UAV with Integrator

 Australia to acquire small unmanned aerial vehicles

 Australia buys AeroVironment Wasp AE for new small UAV program
WAR REPORT
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment

 Navy receiving data terminal sets from Leonardo DRS

 European country orders Harris tactical radios
WAR REPORT
BAE Systems integrates motion sensors in GXP software

 European country orders Elbit ground intel systems

 Boeing awarded $1B contract for Redesigned Kill Vehicle

 Orbital ATK supplying Army with .50-caliber ammunition
WAR REPORT
US approves $1.4 bn slice of massive Saudi arms deal

 India approves new defence policy to boost local companies

 BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades

 Trump military budget proposal aims to increase readiness
WAR REPORT
Japan clears way for first emperor abdication in over 200 years

 Ukraine MPs back NATO application push

 EU unveils defence fund, urges US to stay on world stage

 Trump backs Saudi-led efforts to isolate Qatar
WAR REPORT
Sensing the nanoscale with visible light, and the fundamentals of disordered waves

 Nanosized silicon heater and thermometer combined to fight cancer

 Ultrafast nanophotonics: Turmoil in sluggish electrons' existence

 Stanford scientists use nanotechnology to boost the performance of key industrial catalyst



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement