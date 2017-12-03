Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE NEWS
UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space
 by Staff Writers
 Abu Dhabi (AFP) Dec 3, 2017


Abu Dhabi on Sunday denied a claim by Iran-backed Huthi rebels that a missile fired from Yemen reached its air space or threatened a nuclear power plant set to open in 2018.

"The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority denied claims by the Huthis in Yemen that they launched a missile today towards the airspace of the United Arab Emirates," the Emirati state news agency reported.

The authority sought to dampen fears that Abu Dhabi -- and specifically the Barakah nuclear plant -- was vulnerable to attack, saying the UAE "has an air defence system capable of dealing with any threat of any kind".

The Huthi rebels earlier Sunday claimed to have hit the Barakah plant, a "strategic target", with a cruise missile fired from Yemen.

In a statement broadcast by their news outlet Al-Masirah, the rebels said the attack followed a "successful" November 30 missile launch against Saudi Arabia, which along with the UAE is waging a military campaign against the Huthis.

Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted the missile but an earlier Huthi attack on November 4 threatened Riyadh international airport and prompted the Saudi-led coalition to tighten an already crippling blockade on Yemen.

The Huthis' latest claim came as their ally of three years, Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, threatened to bypass the Iran-backed rebels and negotiate with the Saudi-led coalition.

The Huthis' political office accused Saleh of staging a "coup" against "an alliance he never believed in", and warned that Saudi Arabia and its allies -- which include the UAE -- would "pay a heavy price in their own capitals".

MISSILE NEWS
Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.
 Washington (UPI) Nov 29, 2017
 The State Department has approved possible foreign military sales to Poland for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles as NATO continues to bolster Poland's defense arsenal - a move that Russia says undermines regional security. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which is in charge of foreign military arms sales and coopera ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE NEWS
Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media

 Lockheed Martin, Romania sign agreement for PAC-3 MSE missile

 Lockheed, Romania in deal for upgraded Patriot missile systems

 Saudi Arabia intercepts second Yemen missile in a month
MISSILE NEWS
Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia

 State Dept. approves potential missile sale to Poland
MISSILE NEWS
Drone photos offer faster, cheaper data on key Antarctic species

 Drone Race: Human Versus Artificial Intelligence

 Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle
MISSILE NEWS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
MISSILE NEWS
Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems
MISSILE NEWS
U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale

 Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature
MISSILE NEWS
Under Trump's shadow, Tillerson heads for Europe

 US battles for global push on N.Korea amid Russia, China doubts

 Turkey detains 50 over links to group blamed for coup bid

 Turkish police move to arrest 333 soldiers over Gulen links
MISSILE NEWS
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement