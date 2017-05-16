UK prison moves to stop drone deliveries of contraband

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
London (AFP) May 16, 2017
A British prison will install anti-drone technology to stop contraband being smuggled through the skies, the jail's governor told AFP on Tuesday.
The Channel Island of Guernsey is installing an "invisible dome" above its prison to stop mobile phones, drugs and weapons being smuggled in, governor David Matthews said.
"Many prison governors are struggling with the drones. The problem is you never know you have a drone until one crashes, so you don't know how many successful deliveries you had," he told AFP.
The new SkyFence system will be rolled out ready for action by the end of July.
It will be the first time the new technology is to be deployed, according to Drone Defence founder, Richard Gill, whose company created the system.
Gill said SkyFence detects a drone and then activates a disruptive electronic fence which covers the whole of the prison like a dome.
"The fence disrupts the command video signals that the drone sends to its operator on the ground. The operator sees a blank screen and can no longer fly or control the drone," he told AFP.
Depending on the size of the site, the system costs between £100,000 ($129,000, 117,000 euros) and £250,000.
Last month the British government announced the creation of a new team to tackle drones flying into prisons, comprising prison and police officers.
There have been a number of drone-related convictions, with two men jailed on Tuesday for flying cocaine, cannabis and mobile phones into The Mount prison north-west of London.
Washington DC (UPI) May 11, 2017
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has received a $221.6 million contract for hardware acquisition related to an extended range Grey Eagle unmanned aircraft. The contract includes 20 Grey Eagles, with support systems including satellite communications air data terminals, six ground control stations, spare parts, and ground support equipment and management. There will also be op ... read more
Related Links
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement