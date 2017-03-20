Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
U.K. sends 120 troops to Estonia for NATO mission
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 20, 2017


Around 120 soldiers from Britain's 5th Battalion The Rifles Battlegroup arrived in Estonia as part of an effort to boost NATO's presence in the region.

According to the U.K. Ministry of Defense, the move marks one of the largest British deployments to Eastern Europe in decades. After establishing a headquarters in the country, the battalion will now be bringing the total number of British troops deployed there to around 800.

The deployment is intended to showcase Britain's commitment to the collective European security initiative. The forces will soon be joined by additional troops from France and Denmark at the request of the Estonian government.

"In the face of an increasingly assertive Russia, NATO is stepping up its commitment to collective defense," U.K. Defense Secretary Michael Fallon said in a press release. "British troops will play a leading role in Estonia and support our U.S. allies in Poland, as part of wider efforts to defend NATO."

In addition to providing a heavier security presence, U.K. troops will conduct military training exercises alongside Estonian counterparts.

"The U.K. and Estonia have a long and proud history of serving together, including in Afghanistan, so it is an honor to lead 5 Rifles on this deployment as part of NATO's enhanced forward presence," commanding officer Lt. Col. Mark Wilson added.

SUPERPOWERS
Philippines' Duterte says can't stop China developing shoal
 Manila (AFP) March 19, 2017
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday he could not stop China from building on a disputed shoal near his country's west coast because it was too powerful. The mayor of China's Sansha city has reportedly said his country would set up an environmental monitoring station on Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012. "We cannot stop China from doing (these ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile as camp toll rises

 Israel's David's Sling missile system to be operational in weeks

 Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications

 Lockheed Martin gets $80M for Aegis foreign military sales
SUPERPOWERS
State Dept. approves possible sale of Hellfire missiles to Britain

 Pakistan test fires land-based anti-ship missile

 Russia's Baltic Fleet trains with S-400 air defense systems

 MBDA unveils new short-range air defense platform
SUPERPOWERS
General Atomics producing additional MQ-9 drone parts

 Heron 1 UAV becomes operational in Singapore

 Trump gives CIA power to conduct drone strikes

 US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea
SUPERPOWERS
Hensoldt, Leonardo offering Mode 5 IFF systems

 Delta IV rocket launches military communications satellite

 Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications
SUPERPOWERS
Lithuania orders Bushmaster guns from Orbital ATK

 FNSS beings production for Turkish KORKUT armored vehicle

 Ukroboronprom test fires Shkval, Stilet weapons

 Curtiss-Wright Expands Secure Manufacturing Capabilities for Sensitive U.S. DoD Aerospace and Defense Programs
SUPERPOWERS
Where Trump wants the Pentagon to spend its extra billions

 Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair
SUPERPOWERS
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting next month

 NATO battle group led by the British arrive in Estonia

 Germany wants change to NATO two-percent budget goal

 China overtakes Japan in S.Koreans' worst countries list
SUPERPOWERS
Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 Researchers develop new method to program nanoparticle organization in polymer thin films

 The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on

 New nano-implant could one day help restore sight



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement