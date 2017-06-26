Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
FLOATING STEEL
UK's new aircraft carrier sets sail for first time
 by Staff Writers
 Rosyth, United Kingdom (AFP) June 26, 2017


New British carrier enters sea trials
Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017 - Britain's newest aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, set sail Monday from its Scottish shipyard for the first stage of sea trials, BAE Systems reported.

The trials to test the vessel's speed, maneuverability, power and propulsion, and weaponry will last about six weeks.

"This is a historic moment for the U.K. as our new aircraft carrier takes to sea for the very first time," Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said in a press release. "This floating fortress is by far the most powerful ship ever built in Britain that will enable us to tackle multiple and changing threats across the globe.

"HMS Queen Elizabeth is an enduring example of British imagination, ingenuity, invention that will help keep us safe for decades to come. She is built by the best, crewed by the best and will deliver for Britain."

HMS Queen Elizabeth, the first of her class, is to be delivered to the Royal Navy by the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, a partnership between BAE Systems, Thales UK, Babcock and the Ministry of Defense.

The vessel weighs 71,650 tons, is about 918.6 feet in length and has a top speed of 25 knots.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth will have a crew complement of about 700 sailors, which will increase to about 1,600 when its complement of 36 F-35B aircraft and four Crowsnest helicopters are embarked.

BAE Systems said that following its initial sea tests, the carrier will return to its shipyard Rosyth for further testing and maintenance and then return to sea to test mission systems. She will later transfer to Portsmouth Naval Base to be handed over to the Royal Navy later this year.

"This is a hugely significant moment for the Royal Navy, for all our Armed Forces and for our island nation," said Adm. Sir Philip Jones, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff. "Once in service, HMS Queen Elizabeth will be the largest aircraft carrier in the world outside the United States, and the first designed from the outset to operate a fifth generation aircraft."

Britain's new and only aircraft carrier -- the largest and most powerful ship ever built for the Royal Navy -- set off for its first sea trial in Scotland on Monday.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, a 280-metre (919-foot), 65,000-tonne vessel, left the dock at the port of Rosyth on the Firth of Forth estuary near Edinburgh.

The ship cost £3.0 billion (3.4 billion euros, $3.8 billion) to build in a project employing 10,000 people and will be the country's future flagship.

It can operate with a crew of 1,000 and 40 aircraft.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth "leaves Rosyth for the first time," the Royal Navy said on Twitter.

Britain has been without any carrier strike capability since the government scrapped previous vessels in 2010 as part of austerity measures to curb a huge deficit.

The giant ship left the dock at high tide but will have to wait for low tide to be able to pass under the road and rail bridges across the Firth of Forth.

"I think there are very few capabilities, by any country, that are as symbolic as a carrier strike capability," commanding officer Captain Jerry Kyd told reporters.

"These are visible symbols of power and power projection," he said.

Sea trials in the North Sea will continue through the summer and the ship will eventually be taken to the Royal Navy base in Portsmouth at the end of the year.

But the ship is not due to go into service until 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II named the ship in 2014, smashing a bottle of whisky on its side.

The prime minister David Cameron said at the time that the ship "will be the spearhead of British sea power for the next half century".

The ship was built by a partnership comprising arms makers BAE Systems, Babcock, Thales and the Ministry of Defence.

The project was dogged by questions about the US-built F-35 jets due to be deployed on the aircraft carrier and about the need for mammoth aircraft carriers when Britain's military role in the world has diminished.

The F-35 stealth fighter, which is being built by the US in conjunction with Britain and other countries, has been heavily criticised for its high price tag and a series of delays over air safety concerns.

A sister ship to the new aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales, is also being built at the Rosyth Dockyard.

pho-dt/rsc/pvh

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP

THALES

BAE SYSTEMS

BAE System, QinetiQ partnering on electric drive system
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017
 BAE Systems is partnering with QinetiQ to develop electric drive systems for military ground combat vehicles. BAE will provide its expertise in development, manufacturing, and testing of vehicle systems, while QinetiQ will offer its electric drive systems. "This strategic partnership with QinetiQ in the electric drive field ensures we are offering our customers a mature, low-cost techno
