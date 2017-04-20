Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
UN, Russia set for Syria meet without US
 by Staff Writers
 Geneva (AFP) April 20, 2017


The UN's Syria envoy said Thursday that he will hold talks with Russian officials next week but without the US present after previous plans for a trilateral meeting were "postponed".

UN peace mediator Staffan de Mistura said his meeting with Russia's deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov is set for Monday in Geneva.

"The trilateral meeting is not off the table, it is simply being postponed", de Mistura told reporters.

Asked why US President Donald Trump's representatives decided to skip the meeting, de Mistura said: "you should ask them, frankly."

Syrian regime supporter Moscow and opposition-backer Washington had been the key foreign powers shaping the UN's Syria peace process.

De Mistura has previously asked for more clarity from Trump's administration on its vision for the Syria talks.

US officials have in recent weeks voiced commitment to support a negotiated solution to the conflict.

Monday's sitdown with Gatilov "will be a very intense bilateral meeting", de Mistura said.

He also restated his desire to convene a sixth round of UN-backed talks involving Syrian rivals next month.

The previous rounds have failed to produce concrete results.

WAR REPORT
Pentagon chief warns of Yemen 'Hezbollah'
 Riyadh (AFP) April 19, 2017
 US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warned Wednesday of Iranian efforts to create a Yemeni militia "in the image" of Lebanon's Hezbollah, after talks with officials in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom leads an Arab coalition which for two years has been fighting in support of Yemen's government against rebels backed by Iran. Saudi officials have accused Tehran and the Lebanese Shiite militant group ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
Raytheon to upgrade U.S. ballistic missile defense radars

 Raytheon to supply Multi-Object Kill Vehicle technology

 Israel's latest missile interceptor enters service

 Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense
WAR REPORT
Lockheed Martin gets $100M JASSM production order

 Raytheon to begin Phase 4B refresh services for AMRAAM program

 U.S. Navy taps Raytheon for Standard Missile engineering

 Saab gets RBS15 MK3 maintenance order from Polish navy
WAR REPORT
U.S. Army tests dune buggy-like Hunter, Killer vehicles

 U.K. defense minister calls for autonomous supply vehicles

 MQ-8C Fire Scout takes first flight from littoral combat ship

 MS-177 sensor completes test on Global Hawk
WAR REPORT
Thales supplying Denmark with communications system

 US Strategic Command, Norway sign agreement to share space services, data

 Pentagon urges Russia not to hang up military hotline

 AF announces major changes to space enterprise
WAR REPORT
U.S. Navy buys 300 BRU-55A/A bomb ejector racks

 Russian tank becomes U.S. Army unmanned target vehicle

 Leidos to provide TUAS support for U.S. Army

 British Army extends support contract with Saab for simulator system
WAR REPORT
Canada moves to join treaty curbing foreign arms sales

 India inks weapons deal worth nearly $2 bn with Israel

 U.S. lawmakers push for Pentagon reforms

 Brazil boosting defense industry exports
WAR REPORT
Trump's threatened 'armada' still far from N. Korea: official

 Swedish government increases defense spending

 Pence visits Tokyo to reaffirm security ties as N. Korea tensions rise

 Erdogan's narrow win will quickly test EU relationship
WAR REPORT
Better living through pressure: Functional nanomaterials made easy

 Self-assembling polymers provide thin nanowire template

 Scientists created nanopowders for the synthesis of new aluminum alloys

 UNM physicist discovers strange forces acting on nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement