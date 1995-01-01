Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















THE STANS
UN Security Council warns against holding Iraqi Kurd vote
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 21, 2017


Iraq's Kirkuk supports independence poll but not its neighbours
Kirkuk, Iraq (AFP) Sept 22, 2017 - Most residents in Iraq's oil-rich province of Kirkuk support taking part in an independence referendum for Iraqi Kurdistan, but in neighbouring Tuz Khurmatu some say they are ready to fight it.

Kirkuk is disputed by the federal government in Baghdad and the Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil but has said it is taking part in the September 25 poll.

In the provincial capital of Kirkuk, abundant red, white and green flags show most of the population is Kurdish.

But the city, which Iraq's former Kurdish president Jalal Talabani dubbed "The Jerusalem of Kurdistan" for its multiple communities, is also home to Arabs and Turkmen who are against the poll.

Rumours have been rife, since Kirkuk said it would take part, that the province's different communities are stockpiling weapons in anticipation of clashes.

Baghdad has rejected the referendum as unconstitutional, and this month fired Kirkuk's Kurdish governor Najm Eddine Karim over his provincial council's decision to take part.

"All the talk about the situation in Kirkuk being tense are lies from people wishing it to happen," said Karim, whose has refused to step down and in whose office hang both the Iraqi and Kurdish flags.

The governor, a 71-year-old neurologist who holds American nationality, was the one to push his province into taking part in the poll.

Kirkuk is not included in Iraqi Kurdistan, which is made up of the three provinces of Arbil, Dohuk and Sulaimaniyah.

Iraqi Kurdistan says Kirkuk is historically Kurdish, but many Kurds fled and Arabs moved there instead under former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

"These rumours seek to create chaos so the prime minister (Haider al-Abadi) has a reason to send in troops to Kirkuk," the governor said.

- 'Won't allow it' -

"His troops were already here, and lost to Daesh," the governor said mockingly, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State jihadist group.

Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga forces have been in sole control of a chunk of Kirkuk since federal forces withdrew in the face of a sweeping IS offensive in 2014.

But the referendum is not welcome in all multi-communal areas disputed by Arbil and Baghdad.

In the neighbouring province of Salaheddine south of Kirkuk, an official from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary umbrella group said he would not allow the poll in the disputed town of Tuz Khurmatu.

"The referendum will not happen here, in our region. We won't allow it," said the official from the group dominated by Iran-backed Shiite militias.

"It's only a way to pressure the central government," Atef Annajar said of the poll.

"We're ready for a fight to the death," he said, though he added "the leadership is trying to calm the situation".

The Kirkuk governor dismissed the threats.

"There are no disagreements between the Hashed al-Shaabi and the Kurdistan forces... but the Hashed is not an organised force and some of its elements try to create problems," Karim said.

"Our forces are ready at any time," he added.

Hadi al-Ameri, head of the powerful Iran-backed Badr organisation, last week vowed to defend the unity of Iraq, warning that the poll could trigger partition and civil war.

On September 16, a car bomb killed three people in Kirkuk.

Neighbouring Turkey and Iran -- who count sizeable Kurdish communities -- have opposed the non-binding poll, as have several Western countries and the United Nations.

The United States has warned it may not be able to help Iraq's Kurds negotiate a better deal with the Iraqi government if they go ahead with an independence vote.

The UN Security Council on Thursday warned that a referendum on independence by Iraq's Kurdistan region was potentially destabilizing, adding its weight to international opposition to the vote.

In a unanimous statement, the 15-member council said the referendum planned for Monday could hinder efforts to help refugees return home and weaken the military campaign against the Islamic State group.

The move heightened pressure on Iraqi Kurd leaders to call off the vote after Turkey, Iran and Iraq urged them to abandon the plan that is also opposed by the United States.

Council members "expressed concern over the potentially destabilizing impact of the Kurdistan regional government's plans to unilaterally hold a referendum next week," said the statement.

"The planned referendum is scheduled to be held while counter-ISIL (Daesh) operations -- in which Kurdish forces have played a critical role -- are ongoing," it added.

The council urged "dialogue and compromise" to address differences between the Iraqi government and the regional authorities.

Iraqi Kurds will vote on September 25 in the non-binding referendum on whether to declare independence in a region that has already been autonomous since the aftermath of the 1991 Gulf War.

The United States has warned it may not be able to help Iraq's Kurds negotiate a better deal with the Iraqi government if they go ahead with an independence vote.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the Iraqi Kurds to scrap the referendum and offered UN help to negotiate a new political deal between Baghdad and the Kurds.

UN envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis, told Iraqi Kurdish leader Massud Barzani last week that the United Nations was ready to broker negotiations between the Kurds and Baghdad, according to a document obtained by AFP.

The negotiations would aim to reach a deal within two or three years on the "principles and arrangements" for future relations between Baghdad and the Kurdish region, the document said.

In return, Barzani's administration would agree to postpone the referendum at least until the end of negotiations.

Turkey rallies rivals, friends to oppose Kurdish state
Istanbul (AFP) Sept 21, 2017 - Turkey, which staunchly opposes Kurdish statehood, is far from alone in its rejection of an independence referendum in northern Iraq but it is unclear if Ankara is prepared to risk concrete reprisals.

Ankara's displeasure over the planned September 25 referendum is shared not only by the government in Baghdad but also by its sometimes prickly neighbour Iran, not to mention Turkey's Western allies in NATO.

Turkey, which has built close economic ties with the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in the last few years, has evoked possible sanctions over the non-binding vote but without specifying what these might involve.

After a rare trilateral meeting in New York, the foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq and Turkey warned of coordinated "counter-measures", again without giving further details.

The idea of a Kurdish state -- even one outside Turkey's borders -- is anathema to Turkish nationalists, religious conservatives and the secular opposition.

They fear fully-fledged independence for the Kurds of northern Iraq could embolden Turkey's own Kurdish minority, estimated to make up a quarter of its population of nearly 80 million.

Left without a state of their own in the collapse of the Ottoman Empire after World War I, the Kurds see themselves as the world's largest stateless people straddled between Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria.

By far the biggest population is in Turkey, which since 1984 has waged a campaign to defeat the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which initially sought to create a breakaway state.

- 'Deep suspicions' -

Millions of Kurds also live in Iran -- which itself fought sporadic insurgent actions by groups like the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK). Tehran and Ankara have often cooperated to stem the rise of Kurdish nationalism.

After an unprecedented visit to Ankara earlier this month by Iran's chief of staff, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the two sides could launch joint operations against Kurdish militants although this was denied by Tehran.

Ali Vaez, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group, said Tehran and Ankara had a shared interest in preserving Iraq's territorial integrity.

But while mainly Shiite Iran and Sunni Turkey had the capability to jointly pressure the Iraqi Kurds, this risks being impeded by a regional rivalry dating back to their imperial eras.

"Though both have attempted to build on common concerns, deep suspicions about the other's ambitions to benefit from the chaos have stopped them from reaching an arrangement that could lower the region's flames," Vaez told AFP.

- 'Significant damage' -

Despite Turkey's anger over the presence of PKK bases in northern Iraq, Ankara has formed a close economic relationship with the KRG in recent years, giving it immense potential leverage over Arbil.

Iraqi Kurdistan has become one of Turkey's largest export markets, with prominent Turkish consumer goods and furniture brands ubiquitous on the streets of its major cities.

Turkey provides the sole transit link for crude oil exports from the KRG through a pipeline via its southern port of Ceyhan.

"Turkey is in a position to inflict significant damage to the Iraqi Kurds if it wants to," said David Romano, professor of Middle East politics at Missouri State University.

But he said cutting economic ties with the Iraq Kurds would risk some $10 billion a year in trade, oil and gas imports and transit fees which are crucial to Turkey's own Kurdish-dominated southeast.

"Turkey makes a lot of noises against the referendum, but it's mainly to assuage the Turkish nationalist component of the ruling party's base," he argued.

With conspicuous timing, Turkey this week launched war games next to its border with the KRG but has made no concrete threat of military intervention.

- 'Common ground' -

While Russia has been notably circumspect, the only clear backing for the referendum has come from Israel, a longstanding if low-key backer of Kurdish ambitions as a non-Arab buffer against Iran.

Gulf kingpin Saudi Arabia on Wednesday urged the KRG leadership to scrap the plan, warning it risked sparking further regional crises.

According to some analysts, rising Kurdish nationalism could even prompt Turkey to find common cause with its prime foe of the last half decade, the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Both Ankara and Damascus want to head off the prospect of an autonomous Kurdish region in northern Syria run by the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) -- a Kurdish militia Turkey sees as a terror group and a branch of the PKK.

Aaron Stein, resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Rafik Hariri Center, said Ankara had "de-prioritised" the issue of Assad "in favour of efforts to keep Syria united."

Turkey has now found "common ground" with the Assad regime in countering the YPG, said Gonul Tol, director of the Middle East Institute's Center for Turkish Studies.

THE STANS
Erdogan demands Iraqi Kurds call off referendum
 United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 19, 2017
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday demanded that Iraqi Kurds call off a referendum on independence, hinting at consequences if they go ahead. "Steps such as demands for independence that can cause new crises and conflicts in the region must be avoided. We hereby call on the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government to abort the initiative they have launched in that direction," Erdogan ... read more
Related Links
 News From Across The Stans
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

THE STANS
'Take cover' - but where? Japanese helpless over N.Korea threat

 Japan deploys missile defence to northern island: minister

 Israeli Air Force stands up second Iron Dome battalion

 Navy tests AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar
THE STANS
Raytheon receives $31.5M contract for TOW missiles

 Turkey signs deal to buy Russian S-400 missile systems

 Leonardo, Thales integrating missile-protection systems in Britain

 Sales deals for TOW missiles, boats for Bahrain in works
THE STANS
US Air Force Academy to Use VBS3 and VBS Fires for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Training

 Drones can almost see in the dark

 China touts military drone helicopter at exhibition

 Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
THE STANS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme

 Northrop awarded contract for support of Air Force communications system
THE STANS
Army ordering new shoulder-fired recoilless rifles

 Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

 Marines use freeze-dried plasma to save foreign ally

 Mobile Camouflage System displayed at DSEI 17
THE STANS
L3 Technologies acquires Adaptive Methods Inc.

 Trump pushes hardware to allies -- and ups pressure on N.Korea

 United Technologies buying Rockwell Collins for $30 billion

 Middle East conflicts boost Bulgarian arms exports
THE STANS
Turkey hosts NATO naval exercises amid tensions

 France's Macron at UN defends Iran, climate deals

 Israel gets first joint US military base

 Japan to fund Marine Corps facilities on Guam pending Okinawa move
THE STANS
New insights into nanocrystal growth in liquid

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing

 'Nano-hashtags' could provide definite proof of Majorana particles

 UMass Amherst environmental chemist flashes warning light on new nanoparticle



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement