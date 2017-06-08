UN condemns N. Korean missile launches, but no council meeting



by Staff Writers



United Nations, United States (AFP) June 8, 2017



EU sanctions against North Korea date back to 2006 and are part of international efforts to halt a nuclear and ballistic missile programme which experts say is intended to give Pyongyang the capability to hit the US mainland.

The EU has steadily increased its sanctions against Kim Jong-Un's North Korea, particularly in the last few months.

North Korea launched a volley of surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast on Thursday, its fifth such test in less than a month, Seoul's defence ministry said.

The European Union also put four more entities -- companies or state bodies -- on its blacklist, bringing the total to 94 North Korean people and 53 entities sanctioned.

The EU said it would freeze the assets of 14 more people and ban their travel to Europe in line with a UN Security Council resolution last week for more sanctions over Pyongyang's ballistic missile tests.

Diplomats at the United Nations denounced as a provocation Thursday's cruise missile launches by North Korea, though no immediate meeting has been planned for the Security Council.

Bolivian Ambassador Sacha Sergio Llorenty Soliz, noting that no country has called for a council meeting "so far," stressed that only Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches and nuclear tests are banned by the UN and could trigger sanctions.

His British counterpart Matthew Rycroft pointed out that -- unlike ballistic missile launches -- the cruise missile tests, while "irresponsible" and "destabilizing," probably do not violate UN resolutions barring Pyongyang from engaging in ballistic missile activity.

The volley of surface-to-ship cruise missiles North Korea launched off its east coast earlier Thursday were "much slower" than ballistic missiles and can be shot down by anti-aircraft guns, Korea Defense Network analyst Lee Il-Woo told AFP.

"We condemn the latest provocations from DPRK and we look forward to working with our council colleagues about the best way to respond to them," Rycroft said, using the acronymm for the North's formal name.

"It's irresponsible and it is destabilizing what is already a very sensitive situation."

But the diplomat added: "We are looking at the details now, but it is possible I think that they come underneath a threshold to count as a violation" of UN resolutions.

French envoy Francois Delattre highlighted the need to be on the "tough side" on the issue.

"We remain determined to move ahead with our partners at the Security Council," he added.

On Friday, the council unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution imposing new targeted sanctions on a handful of North Korean officials and entities, a move Pyongyang said was "mean."

The North has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States -- something President Donald Trump has vowed "won't happen."

