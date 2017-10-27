UN report blames gas attack on Syrian regime

Moscow (AFP) Oct 27, 2017 - Russia on Friday criticised a United Nations report which blamed a sarin gas attack in Syria on Bashar al-Assad's regime, with a deputy foreign minister saying it contained inconsistencies and unverified evidence.

"Even the first cursory read shows that many inconsistencies, logical discrepancies, using doubtful witness accounts and unverified evidence... all of this is still (in the report)," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Interfax news agency.

Ryabkov said other nations were seeking to use the report to "resolve their own strategic geopolitical issues in Syria".

Russia would analyse the findings and publish a response soon, he added.

More than 80 people died on April 4 when sarin gas projectiles were fired into Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the Idlib province of northwestern Syria.

Syria and its ally Russia had suggested that a rebel weapon may have detonated on the ground but the UN panel confirmed Western intelligence reports that blamed the regime.

The expert panel's report came as the United States renewed its warning that Assad has no role in Syria's future.

HRW calls for sanctions on Damascus over chemical arms

Beirut (AFP) Oct 27, 2017 - Human Rights Watch on Friday urged the international community to slap sanctions on the Syrian government after UN investigators blamed President Bashar al-Assad's regime for a sarin gas attack that killed dozens.

"The (UN) Security Council should move swiftly to ensure accountability by imposing sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for chemical attacks in Syria," the New York-based rights watchdog said in a statement.

The April 4 attack in which sarin gas projectiles were fired into Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, killed 83 people, according to the United Nations.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights gave a death toll of 87, including more than 30 children.

A UN panel of investigators said Thursday in a report it was "confident that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Sheikhun", an attack which prompted a retaliatory US strike on a Syrian air base.

Ole Solvang, deputy emergencies director at HRW, said the panel's report "should end the deception and false theories that have been spread by the Syrian government".

"Syria's repeated use of chemical weapons poses a serious threat to the international ban against the use of chemical weapons," Solvang said.

"All countries have an interest in sending a strong signal that these atrocities will not be tolerated."

UN experts have also accused the Syrian regime, in a war with rebel forces for the past six years that has cost more than 330,000 lives, of launching chlorine gas attacks in the north of the country in 2014 and 2015.