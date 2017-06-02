Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
UN slaps sanctions on North Koreans; As US carriers arrive
 By Carole LANDRY
 United Nations, United States (AFP) June 2, 2017


US carriers in Sea of Japan in show of force to N.Korea
Washington (AFP) June 2, 2017 - Two US aircraft carriers and their escort vessels carried out naval maneuvers in the Sea of Japan this week in a show of force directed at North Korea, a US official said Friday.

The USS Carl Vinson and the USS Ronald Reagan led the three-day exercises that ended Friday, with a total of a dozen US ships participating along with two Japanese vessels.

The exercise came as tensions in the region have risen following a series of missile tests by North Korea that underscored its efforts to develop long-range, potentially nuclear strike capabilities.

The two carriers were deployed to the area as "a strong message that the provocative behavior of North Korea doesn't go without an answer from us," said the official.

At the same time, the Navy stressed it was a regular training operation.

"Operating two carrier strike groups in the Western Pacific provides unique training opportunities for our forces and provides combatant commanders with significant operational flexibility should these forces be called upon in response to regional situations," they said in a statement.

After the exercise, the Carl Vinson was heading back to its home port in San Diego, California while the Japan-based Ronald Reagan was to remain in the region.

Moscow says won't veto UN resolution on N.Korea sanctions
Moscow (AFP) June 2, 2017 - Moscow on Friday said it will not veto a UN resolution imposing sanctions on North Korea, despite Kremlin ire over fresh US punitive measures that hit Russian firms.

The United States has presented a draft UN Security Council resolution Thursday that would hit North Korea over with new sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, diplomats said.

The text -- drafted in agreement with China, traditionally Pyongyang's sole diplomatic and military ally -- was expected to be submitted to a Council vote on Friday.

Deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov said Moscow is "not gearing up to veto it" after Russia's concerns were taken on board.

"The vote is set for today and we expect it to pass," Gatilov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Russia's decision comes despite anger in the Kremlin after the US Treasury included Russian firms and a company director in fresh sanctions over North Korea.

The US announced the punitive unilateral measures Thursday on several North Korean entities and officials as well as two Russian companies trading with Pyongyang in a bid to pressure the isolated regime over its nuclear weapons push.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko quoted by RIA Novosti news agency said the measures "are a factor that continues to have a negative effect on our bilateral relations" with the US.

He said the sanctions "continue, unfortunately, the previous line. This provokes nothing but regret."

Another deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov criticised the move as "showing a lack of ability to look at things more broadly and a knee-jerk return to a discredited approach" in comments to TASS state news agency.

"I got a sense of bad deja-vu," he added.

Thursday's announcement listed Moscow-based Ardis-Bearings LLC and its director, Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin, for business they do with North Korean firm Korea Tangun Trading Corporation.

Tangun was already placed under sanctions in 2009 for its involvement in North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and missile programs, the Treasury said.

Another Russian firm, the Independent Petroleum Company, has a contract to sell oil to North Korea and "may have" worked to help the country circumvent sanctions, it said.

The UN Security Council on Friday imposed sanctions on 18 North Korean officials and entities as the United States vowed to respond to Pyongyang's missile and nuclear tests "through other means, if necessary."

The council unanimously adopted a US-drafted resolution that put North Korea's suspected spy chief, 13 other officials and four entities on the UN sanctions blacklist, hitting them with a global travel ban and an assets freeze.

"The Security Council is sending a clear message to North Korea today: Stop firing ballistic missiles or face the consequences," US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council.

"Beyond diplomatic and financial consequences, the United States remains prepared to counteract North Korean aggression through other means, if necessary," she added.

China, Pyongyang's ally, backed the sanctions but renewed its appeal for dialogue to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi described current tensions as "complex and sensitive" but added that there was "a critical window of opportunity" to return to "the right track of seeking a settlement through dialogue and negotiations."

"It is incumbent on all parties concerned to exercise restraint and do more to ease tension and build mutual trust, instead of the contrary," Liu added.

Among those added to the sanctions blacklist was Cho Il-U, believed to be the head of foreign espionage for Kim Jong-Un's regime.

The other 13 included senior officials from North Korea's Workers' Party and heads of trading firms tasked with securing purchases for Pyongyang's military programs.

The strategic rocket force of the North Korean army, two trading firms and the Koryo Bank, linked to a party office that manages Kim's finances, were also hit by an assets freeze.

- A warning to North Korea -

The resolution however did not contain some of the biting sanctions that the US administration had floated last month, such as an oil embargo, a ban on maritime shipping, trade restrictions and curbs on North Korean workers abroad.

The 18 names will be added to the current blacklist of 39 individuals and 42 North Korean entities already under UN sanctions.

North Korea has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.

For weeks, the United States has been negotiating with China on new measures to ratchet up the pressure on North Korea but Beijing has insisted on the need to open up dialogue.

The United States has said it is willing to talk to North Korea if it halts its missile and nuclear tests.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre said the resolution served as "a warning" to North Korea of tougher sanctions to come unless it changes course and halts its tests.

"If it continues on this dangerous path, we will have no other choice but to reinforce the pressure, again and again," Delattre said.

The Security Council adopted two sanctions resolutions last year to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang and deny Kim the hard currency needed to fund his military programs.

Those resolutions provided for significant curbs on North Korea's coal exports, a major source of revenue, restrictions on banking and mandatory searches of all cargo to and from North Korea.

The latest resolution condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons activities and demanded that Pyongyang abandon all of its military programs.

Russia decided to support the measure despite Kremlin anger over Washington's move to impose US sanctions on two Russian firms that do business with North Korea.

Japan, US conduct joint naval drill off Korean peninsula
 Tokyo (AFP) June 1, 2017
 A pair of US aircraft carriers and Japanese naval vessels conducted a joint drill in waters off the Korean peninsula Thursday, in an apparent show of force days after the latest North Korean ballistic missile test. The strike groups of USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan joined Japanese destroyers Hyuga and Ashigara for the exercise in the Sea of Japan (East Sea), where Monday's missile la
