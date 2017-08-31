Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
US-South joint drills end amid soaring N. Korea tensions
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Aug 31, 2017


Seoul and Washington wrapped up their annual war games on Thursday, the South's defence ministry said, with tensions high after Pyongyang's latest missile launch over Japan.

Tens of thousands of South Korean and US troops took part in the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) joint military drills, a largely computer-simulated exercise that ran for two weeks in the South.

The annual drills are viewed by nuclear-armed Pyongyang as a highly provocative rehearsal for invasion, and it always meets them with threats of strong military counteraction.

The joint exercises began as North Korea and the US engaged in a war of words, which included President Donald Trump's apocalyptic warning to rain "fire and fury" on Pyongyang.

North Korea responded by threatening to launch a salvo of missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam -- a plan from which it later appeared to back off.

But on Tuesday, Pyongyang fired an intermediate range missile over northern Japan, with its state media calling it "a part of the muscle-flexing" against the war games.

Leader Kim Jong-Un, who oversaw the drills, warned the latest test was "a curtain-raiser" of the North's "resolute countermeasures" against the UFG exercises, the KCNA news agency said.

North Korea says it needs nuclear weapons to protect itself against the US and analysts say Pyongyang has made rapid strides in its ballistic technology in defiance of seven sets of United Nations resolutions.

In July it conducted two successful ICBM launches which appeared to bring most of the US mainland into range.

NUKEWARS
N.Korea defends 'tough counter-measures' as missile alarms Japan
 Seoul (AFP) Aug 29, 2017
 North Korea defended its right to take "tough counter-measures" in response to what it called US aggression, after firing a ballistic missile over Japan which sparked fear and fury in Tokyo Tuesday. The test launch by the nuclear-armed nation was seen as a major escalation that triggered global alarm and an angry response from the Japanese government. A visibly unsettled Prime Minister S ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US military to install radar in Pacific's Palau

 Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system
NUKEWARS
Lockheed receives $547.9M contract for Hellfire II missiles

 Orbital ATK rolls out missile software upgrade

 Latvia buying Stinger air-defense missiles from Denmark

 US Air Force awards Lockheed Martin Long Range Stand Off Missile contract
NUKEWARS
Drones relay RFID signals for inventory control

 Study finds drones accurate for relay of RFID signals for inventory control

 Army concludes MAST program for small autonomous drone swarms

 Battelle, Dedrone partner for counter-drone system
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
NUKEWARS
Trump to approve sale of military equipment to police

 Saab wins British Army training extension

 Computer system for Hawkei vehicles tested

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract
NUKEWARS
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
NUKEWARS
NATO battle groups in Baltics now operational

 Chinese troops to patrol border area after India stand-off

 China says it hopes India will 'learn lessons' from standoff

 Russia says massive Zapad-2017 drills 'purely defensive'
NUKEWARS
Carbon nanotubes worth their salt

 Nanotechnology gives green energy a green color

 How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement