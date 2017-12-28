Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WAR REPORT
US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria acknowledges more civilian deaths
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Dec 28, 2017


The US-led coalition fighting the IS group in Syria and Iraq acknowledged Thursday the deaths of 16 more civilians in air strikes, increasing the toll of civilians killed in three years to at last 817.

The coalition said in a statement that it had completed a review in November of 101 reports of potential civilian casualties, of which 92 were deemed non-credible.

The remaining nine, relating to strikes between March 20 and October 17, were considered credible and resulted in 11 civilian casualties.

The coalition also added another five civilian casualties to its count, based on previous reports of attacks it had earlier said it was not responsible for.

"To date, based on the information available, (the coalition) assesses at least 817 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes" since the beginning of the campaign against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group in August 2014, the statement said.

As of the end of November, 603 reports were still being examined.

Coalition forces have conducted 28,562 strikes against IS targets in three years, resulting in 1,799 reports of potential civilian casualties of which only 208 were deemed credible, the statement read.

According to a recent New York Times survey in Iraq, 20 percent of coalition air strikes have resulted in civilian casualties, a much higher proportion than the coalition's claimed 0.36 percent.

Monitoring group Airwars insists that the number of civilian deaths acknowledged by the US-led coalition is well below the true civilian toll of the bombing campaign, estimating that almost 6,000 innocent lives have been lost.

WAR REPORT
Dozens killed in fresh Yemen air strikes, clashes
 Aden (AFP) Dec 25, 2017
 Fresh air strikes and clashes in Yemen have killed over 60 fighters as Saudi-backed pro-government forces push an offensive against Huthi rebels, security and medical sources said Monday. Saudi-led coalition air raids overnight killed at least 18 of the Iran-backed rebels in Hais, south of the key port of Hodeida, while bombardments from gunships left 35 others dead in nearby Tahita, a secur ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
Lockheed awarded $102.5M for support of Navy's AEGIS system

 US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program

 Lockheed Martin to support AEGIS system for Japanese self defense forces

 Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi
WAR REPORT
Lockheed joins Gray Wolf missile development program

 Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system
WAR REPORT
Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles

 Jet-powered drone tested by BAE Systems

 Hensoldt intros new counter-drone system
WAR REPORT
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
WAR REPORT
Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery

 BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

 New German tanks getting Saab camouflage

 Ancient military network discovered in northern Syria
WAR REPORT
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
WAR REPORT
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

 US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'
WAR REPORT
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement