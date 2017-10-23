USAF Space Command wargames concludes



by Staff Writers



Nellis AFB NV (SPX) Oct 23, 2017



The eleventh in a series of Air Force Space Command Wargames concluded here last week. Set in the year 2027, Schriever Wargame 2017 (SW17) explored critical space and cyberspace issues in depth.

The objectives of the Wargame centered on: 1) examining various combined command and control (C2) frameworks to employ and defend air, space and cyberspace capabilities in support of global and geographic / regional operations; 2) gaining insight into space resiliency, deterrence, and warfighting through integration of Space Warfighting Construct (SWC) concepts; 3) exploring the warfighting contributions of space and cyberspace in a multi-domain conflict; and 4) investigating partnerships framed by a whole of governments approach (allied, civil, commercial) to joint and combined operations.

The SW17 scenario depicted a notional peer space and cyberspace competitor seeking to achieve strategic goals by exploiting those domains. It included a global scenario with the focus of effort towards the U.S. Pacific Command (USPACOM) Area of Responsibility. The scenario also included full spectrum threats across diverse operating environments that challenged civilian and military leaders, planners and space system operators, as well as the capabilities they employ.

Approximately 200 military and civilian experts from more than 27 agencies around the country as well as from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom participated in the Wargame.

Agencies that participated included: Air Force Space Command, Army Space and Missile Defense Command, Naval Fleet Cyber Command, the National Reconnaissance Office, Executive Agent for Space Staff, Air Combat Command, Office of the Secretary of Defense, U.S. Pacific Command, U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Northern Command, Defense Information Systems Agency, the Intelligence Community, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Office of Homeland Security, Department of Transportation, Department of State and Department of Commerce.

Bethesda MD (SPX) Oct 20, 2017





This past April, at the 33rd Space Symposium, the space community, for the first time, heard about a possible game-changing discovery that may create a new "ecosystem" that could stabilize low Earth orbits (LEO) and offer several benefits for space-based national security operations. Here is a brief abstract of the presentation. The discovery of a cost-effective and viable approach to the ... read more

Related Links

