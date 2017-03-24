USS Detroit completes combat qualification tests



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 24, 2017



U.S. Navy sailors recently completed the branch's mandated Combat System Ship Qualification Trials aboard the littoral combat ship USS Detroit.

The trials involved firing exercises, which were conducted to verify the vessel's technological and combat capabilities. Weapon trials also included firing with the 57mm gun against a fast attack craft.

USS Detroit returned to port on March 15 following the trials. Navy officials praised the event as a success for the littoral combat ship program.

"From the weeks of tactical and technical training, to ensuring the associated ammunition was safely on-loaded and stored, to the brilliant ship handling and operating area planning, my sailors made it look easy," Cmdr. Michael Desmond said in a press release.

USS Detroit is a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, designed to project power in off-shore maritime environments. The Freedom class is one of the two littoral combat ship variants alongside the Independence class.

Freedom-class ships are primarily built by Lockheed Martin.

