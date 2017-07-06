USS Gabrielle Giffords completes maiden voyage

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 6, 2017
The Littoral Combat Ship USS Gabrielle Giffords has completed its maiden voyage from Mobile, Ala. to San Diego, Calif., the U.S. Navy announced on Thursday.
The Giffords completed its contstruction and sea trials out of Mobile earlier this year, and was commissioned in Galveston, Texas, in a cermony on Jun. 10. It then took the Panama Canal to the Pacific Ocean and docked in San Diego on July 5.
During the transit the Giffords completed a series of Combat Ship Systems Qualification Trials, crew certifications, and routine operational checks.
"Our Sailors are honored to represent the ship namesake, its homeport in San Diego and the U.S. Navy," Giffords' commanding officer Cmdr. Keith Woodley said in a press release.
"Every Sailor will continue, through USS Gabrielle Gifford's service to her nation, to fulfill the ship's motto, 'I Am Ready.'"
The USS Gabbrielle Giffords is the fifth Independence-class to join the fleet, bringing the toal number of active littoral combat ships to nine. It will join six other LCS ships based out of San Diego.
