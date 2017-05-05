U.S. Army grants contract for pneumatic drone, target launchers



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) May 5, 2017



Two third-generation Kontio pneumatic launchers have been delivered to the U.S. Army Targets Management Office by Finland's Robonic Ltd Oy.

The launchers were delivered under an order from the Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation to support tactical unmanned air systems and target drones.

Safran Electronics & Defense, parent company of Robonic, said the launchers will be used to launch the CEi Firejet high-performance aerial targets.

"Delivery of our Kontio launcher to the U.S. Army is a major milestone for us as we work to develop advanced solutions to meet the demands of the target drone market," Juha Moisio, managing director of Robonic, said in a press release. "We are proud to have delivered on our commitment and look forward to opportunities for future collaboration with this key customer."

"This achievement also represents a successful partnership, as we worked alongside Kratos throughout the duration of the program," Moisio added.

The Kontio launcher is suitable for use with several types of targets or tactical unmanned aerial vehicles.

