U.S. Army picks AM General for Humvee sale to Iraq

by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017
AM General received a $28 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to support the sale of 150 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles to Iraq.
The vehicles, also referred to as HMMWVs or Humvees, are lightweight tactical platforms used to perform a variety of military functions. They can carry machine guns, tube-launched anti-tank missile launchers, and up to four occupants.
Aside from combat operations on the battlefield, Humvees have also been converted into ambulances and shelter carriers.
AM General's work will be performed in South Bend, Ind., and is expected to be complete by the end of May 2017.
The company received all funding at the time of the contract award. The Army Contracting Command will oversee the operation.
