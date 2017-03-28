U.S. Army picks AM General for Humvee sale to Iraq



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017



AM General received a $28 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to support the sale of 150 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles to Iraq.

The vehicles, also referred to as HMMWVs or Humvees, are lightweight tactical platforms used to perform a variety of military functions. They can carry machine guns, tube-launched anti-tank missile launchers, and up to four occupants.

Aside from combat operations on the battlefield, Humvees have also been converted into ambulances and shelter carriers.

AM General's work will be performed in South Bend, Ind., and is expected to be complete by the end of May 2017.

The company received all funding at the time of the contract award. The Army Contracting Command will oversee the operation.

Washington (UPI) Mar 28, 2017





Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and U.S. Army researchers have completed a round of testing with the branch's Modular Active Protection System. U.S. defense manufacturers agreed to test the system after receiving contracts in 2015. For the demonstrations, Lockheed Martin provided its Open Architecture Processor, while Northrop Grumman provided additional sensors. The Open Archi ... read more

Related Links

