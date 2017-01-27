Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
U.S. Army spotlights innovative ZH2 vehicle
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Jan 27, 2017


U.S. Army places $90 million small-caliber ammunition order
Washington (UPI) Jan 30, 2017 - The U.S. Army has awarded Olin Corporation a $90.8 million contract modification to deliver various small-caliber ammunition cartridges.

The modification tasks the company with providing 5.56mm, 7.62mm, and .50-caliber cartridges for the Army. Work on the contract will be performed in Oxford, Miss., and is expected to be complete by the end of July 2018.

Olin Corporation received all funding, comprised of Fiscal 2015, Fiscal 2016, Fiscal 2017 and other funds, at the time of the contract modification award. The Army Contracting Command in Rock Island, Ill., is listed as the contracting activity.

The ammunition included in the contract is used by a variety of weapons including the M16, M4 Carbine, and various other rifles, handguns, and machine guns. The 5.56mm cartridges have been in service with NATO-aligned countries since 1963.

Raytheon to provide Small Diameter Bombs for U.S. Air Force
Washington (UPI) Jan 30, 2017 - Raytheon Missile Systems has received a contract modification to supply Small Diameter Bombs for the U.S. Air Force.

Under the contract, the company will provide low-rate initial production for 312 SDB II Lot 3 munitions for the branch. The order also includes 413 SBD Lot 3 single weapon containers, 20 weapon conversions for guided test vehicles, 20 production reliability incentive demonstration effort captive vehicles and training and maintenance services.

Work on the contract will be performed at Raytheon's facility in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by the end of June 2019.

The U.S. Department of Defense did not specify the value of Raytheon's contract modification, but did disclose the company received $62 million at the time of the modification award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is listed as the contracting activity.

Small Diameter Bombs are weapons designed to allow warfighters to engage their targets in the face of poor weather and other adverse conditions. The weapons come equipped with a seeker with three different modes, including a millimeter wave radar, an imaging infrared and a semi-active laser.

The SBD is able to fly more than 45 miles to hit moving targets, a characteristic Raytheon says improves warfighter safety.

The U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy have begun integrating the bombs on a variety of existing aircraft such as the F-15E Strike Eagle, the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and the F-35 Lightning II.

The U.S. Army is to field test a vehicle from General Motors that does not produce smoke, noise, odor or have a thermal signature.

The demonstrator vehicle is called the ZH2 -- basically a modified Chevy Colorado -- fitted with a hydrogen fuel cell and electric drive, which is still in the science and technology stage.

The ZH2 was spotlighted Thursday at the 2017 Washington Auto Show in the District of Columbia by the Army's Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center, or TARDEC.

The Army said electricity from stacked hydrogen fuel cells powers the vehicle. They do so through an electro-chemical reaction instead of an explosive combustion process.

Hydrogen, a component of water, can come from the grid or from renewable power sources such as wind or solar, the Army said. Another way to extract hydrogen is taking it from existing fuels like gasoline, propane, and natural gas.

The Army and GM are comparing the costs and benefits to each approach but haven't decided yet on which approach to follow.

The vehicle's fuel-cell stacks are composed of layers of plates and membranes coated with platinum, which convert hydrogen and air into usable electricity.

The hydrogen fuel cell, in addition to powering the vehicle, can also produce two gallons per hour of potable water for soldiers and can generate 25 kilowatts of continuous power -- or 50 kW of peak power. The power generation is available through outlets in the trunk when the vehicle is stationary.

U.S. Marines upgrading armored vehicles
Barstow, Calif. (UPI) Jan 30, 2017 -The U.S. Marine Corps is upgrading the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle used by the Corps and the Air Force.

The modernization, which also involves refurbishment and up-armoring, is being conducted on the latest version of the MRAP in use by the two services and is being conducted at Production Plant Barstow, Marine Depot Maintenance Command, on the Yermo Annex of Marine Corps Logistics Base in Barstow, Calif.

"Currently we're working on a split line between Air Force and Marine Corps M-ATVs at a rate of about 16 to 20 a month," said Kenny Phillips, production superintendent for the M-ATV line at the production plant.

"It takes us about three to four weeks for each vehicle and the total repair cycle time for all the vehicles is 120 days."

Phillips said the cost for modernizing and refurbishing each vehicle is $385,000. The cost of a new vehicle from Oshkosh would be about $400,000 to $1 million depending on the model.

According to Daniel Contreras, who is working on the project said the heavy metal armor upgrade involves the original armor plating covered by a much heavier and wider second layer of steel, which is then overlaid with dense foam.

The foam acts as a crumple zone and absorbs a lot of the impact of an explosion of a mine.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILTECH
U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon
 Aberdeen, Md. (UPI) Jan 26, 2017
 U.S. Army personnel conducted their first test with a Stryker combat vehicle equipped with a 30mm cannon ahead of future planned upgrades. The combat vehicle was tested at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Program officials say the demonstration was intended to verify its combat abilities and make future determinations on the vehicle's armament. "We're not going to put a 3 ... read more

MILTECH
Raytheon contracted for Patriot missile support

 Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development

 S. Korea, US defence chiefs back anti-missile system

 New tests for David's Sling weapon system
MILTECH
Raytheon, USAF developing new signal processor for AMRAAM

 Russia to arm T-50 PAK FAs with BrahMos light cruise missiles

 South Korea seeks Sidewinder and Maverick missiles from U.S.

 Iran confirms missile test, denies breach of nuclear deal
MILTECH
NAVAIR completes spike missile test with UAV target

 New SkyGuardian variant of Predator B drone announced

 Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status
MILTECH
Airbus provides satcom for EU security missions in Mali, Niger and Somalia

 Flat-panel SATCOM for civilian-armored vehicles

 Japan launches satellite to modernise military communications

 Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal
MILTECH
U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle

 BAE Systems producing howitzers for India

 Pentagon chief holds fast against torture
MILTECH
US defense chief begins Trump's plans to grow Pentagon

 In a bid for defense exports, India is giving contracts to the private sector

 Rich man loses millions in scam by fake French defence staff

 Egypt's military to form pharmaceutical company
MILTECH
Philippines' Duterte wants China sea patrols to stop kidnappings

 In one week, Trump shakes up Washington and the world

 NATO, Trump both want dialogue with Russia: Stoltenberg

 NATO 'very closely' watching Russian influence in Balkans
MILTECH
Scientists determine precise 3-D location 23,000 atoms in a nanoparticle

 NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement