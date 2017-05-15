U.S. Army testing Saab camouflage

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 15, 2017
Saab's mobile camouflage system is undergoing field evaluation in Germany by the U.S. Army's 2nd Cavalry Regiment during its operational training.
The mobile camouflage, made by the company's Barracuda business unit, provides protection to stationary vehicles as well as vehicles on the move.
"Mobile camouflage and signature management is more important now than at any time in the last 15 years, especially in the European theater," said Scott Caldwell, director of marketing and sales at Barracuda. "The fact that our systems are now being evaluated by the U.S. Army in Europe is a testament to Saab's dedication to support the soldier and continued cooperation with the U.S. military."
The MCS gives vehicles multi-spectral signature management to blend in with environmental surroundings. It reduces the chance of visual detection and detection by sensors, such as near infrared, short-wave infrared, long-wave infrared, mid-wave infrared and radar, according to Saab.
"Current efforts to support U.S. Army Europe with MCS are ongoing and could eliminate field-improvised vehicle camouflage and negate the need to re-paint vehicles to match operational environments," Caaldwell said. "The general feedback from U.S. Army soldiers was that the MCS successfully reduces the overall signature of their vehicles, is very durable and easy to use."
