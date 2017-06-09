Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile



By Park Chan-Kyong



Seoul (AFP) June 9, 2017



All of the weapons on display at the extravagant military parade have been tested in the past month, except for one that analysts said appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, Yonhap news agency reported.

KCNA said the weapon tested Thursday had been part of the military parade in Pyongyang on April 15 to mark the birthday of the North's founding father Kim Il-Sung.

The new cruise missile represents a "a step forward in terms of accuracy and range", analyst Kim Dong-Yub of the Kyungnam University Institute for Far Eastern Studies told AFP.

"This is another sign of meaningful progress in the North's efforts to diversify its missiles. It will pose a considerable threat to US and South Korean navies," he told AFP.

Thursday's short-range missiles flew some 200 kilometres (124 miles), which is an improvement on a 2015 test, when a surface-to-ship cruise missile flew only 100 kilometres, said Korea Defence Forum analyst Shin Jong-Woo.

North Korea has ordered three ballistic missile launches, a surface-to-air missile, and now Thursday's cruise missile tests since South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in took power in early May.

North Korea's top newspaper Rodong Sinmun ran a front-page photo of a beaming Kim surrounded by smiling generals in uniform, with further pictures inside apparently showing the cruise missiles being launched from the back of a tank-like vehicle, and hitting ships at sea.

The US has stepped up its muscle-flexing in the region, with a US nuclear submarine, the 6,900-ton USS Cheyenne, whose home port is Pearl Harbor, also arriving in the South Korean port of Busan Tuesday.

The USS Carl Vinson and the USS Ronald Reagan led the three-day exercises that ended on June 3, with a total of a dozen US ships participating along with two Japanese vessels, in a show of force directed at North Korea.

"The launched cruise rockets accurately detected and hit the floating targets on the East Sea of Korea," KCNA said, referring to the Sea of Japan -- where two US aircraft carriers were on naval manoeuvres last week.

The launch Thursday -- the North's fifth weapons test in a month -- was overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported, and came less than a week after the United Nations tightened sanctions against the Stalinist regime.

Installing a controversial US missile defence system in South Korea was never going to be easy but, caught between Beijing's opposition and American insistence, the country's new president has a strategy: delay.

Seoul suspended deployment of the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system this week following a furious campaign of economic sanctions and diplomatic protests by Beijing against the US missile shield, dealing a blow to Washington's regional security policy.

Officially, the delay is to allow for a new, comprehensive environmental impact assessment, but analysts say the move is a strategic delay by new President Moon Jae-In to dodge the tricky diplomatic situation he inherited.

"South Korea is caught between China and the United States... it can't turn its back on either China, its largest trading partner, or the United States, its key ally," Chonnam National University political science professor Yoon Sung-Suk told AFP.

The new government is undertaking a delicate balancing act, saying the two THAAD launchers already in place are safe, but suspending further deployment until completion of the probe -- ordered after an allegedly botched roll out of the missile shield by the previous government.

"Moon is playing for time, trying to avoid irritating Washington but find a way to wiggle out of the current diplomatic impasse," Yoon added, saying he could be hoping that by the time the probe is finished the security landscape will have changed.

"It's given him a year, and in the meantime he'll be doing his utmost to make diplomacy work on the North Korea issue."

THAAD was approved by Moon's ousted predecessor, conservative president Park Geun-Hye, who then steamrollered the project through a hasty environmental review during her last months in office as she became ensnared in a massive corruption scandal.

As it became apparent Park would lose power, the administration started "hurrying up with the deployment, sidestepping due procedures and shrouding it in secrecy," Kim Dong-Yub at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University told AFP.

The legacy of secrecy has continued, with Moon this week removing a Park-appointed defence ministry official for "intentionally" doctoring reports to hide the fact that four new launchers had arrived in the country.

-- 'Dishonest but brilliant' --

Moon is trying to balance Beijing's implacable opposition to THAAD -- which it says threatens its own military capabilities -- with US insistence that the system is a key buffer against Pyongyang's aggression.

Stalling with the pretext of an environmental assessment is "dishonest but brilliant", said Andrei Lankov, Korearisk.com director and professor at Kookmin University.

Moon cannot be seen to immediately cave in over THAAD as "it will show that South Korea is vulnerable to Chinese blackmail, and also it will annoy the Americans," Lankov said.

But if he continues with deployment, Beijing is likely to intensify informal economic sanctions -- which have seen Chinese tourists abandon the South in droves and a damaging boycott of retail giant Lotte's stores on the mainland.

"China is determined to punish South Korea for THAAD deployment... South Korea will face large-scale sanctions from their main trading partner which is not what they want," he said, warning Beijing could tighten the screws further if they wanted to.

Beijing's economic retaliation, ordered in April as THAAD was partially deployed, is now likely to be eased to "reward" Moon for the suspension, Lankov said.

The key question now is how the US will react to the delay, whether they will see it as a breach of alliance solidarity, or whether they will understand Seoul's delicate position and play along.

So far, the Pentagon has said the US trusts South Korea's official stance that the THAAD deployment was an alliance decision and will not be reversed.

But "under Donald Trump you never know. Especially because he explicitly said South Koreans should pay for THAAD deployment which annoyed a lot of people here," Lankov said, referring to the president's threat to make Seoul foot the billion-dollar bill.

But analyst Kim Dong-Yub said there was no question that the system would be deployed -- eventually.

"It is unthinkable that South Korea makes a U-turn, which would upend the decades-long alliance with the US."

