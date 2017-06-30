Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
WAR REPORT
US Congress may need to debate new war authorities
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) June 30, 2017


The US Congress is a step closer to debating the legal authorities to wage war that were first approved in the immediate aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

A House of Representatives committee this week approved an amendment to a jumbo military spending bill that would repeal the 2001 Authorization of Use of Military Force -- known in military circles as the AUMF.

The measure gave George W. Bush sweeping powers to invade Afghanistan and pursue Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, which aided the terrorists who attacked the United States.

But critics say the authorization is overly broad and opened the door to wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, attacks on Libya, a mission in Pakistan to kill Osama bin Laden, and the use of drones to kill terror suspects including US citizen Anwar al-Awlaki.

The AUMF gave the president the power to use "all necessary and appropriate force" against any group that facilitated the 9/11 attacks.

Today's battlefield has changed considerably since 9/11, with the United States fighting groups such as the Islamic State, which didn't exist in 2001.

The amendment was inserted by Democratic Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who was the only representative to vote no to the AUMF when it was first debated in September 2001.

She said Congress has a constitutional obligation to debate and vote on a new AUMF.

"It is far past time for Congress to do its job and for the speaker to allow a debate and vote on this vital national security issue," she said in a statement.

If passed, the amendment would see the 2001 AUMF scrapped after eight months, which would require Congress to craft new authorities.

