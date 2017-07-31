U.S., Japan, New Zealand begin joint anti-submarine drills

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 31, 2017
U.S., Japanese and New Zealand maritime reconnaissance and patrol aircraft have arrived at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to begin the two-week GUAMEX 2017 series of anti-submarine exercises, the U.S. Navy announced on Sunday.
Aircraft and subsurface vessels from the three Navies will conduct joint submarine hunting drills to improve their ability to operate together in future conflicts.
"GUAMEX provides an exceptional opportunity for our regional allies, friends, and partners to test our interoperability skills and hone our ASW techniques in a series of dynamic events," U.S. action officer for GUAMEX 2017 Lt. Christi Morrissey said in a press release. "We don't often get the chance to train with one another."
Andersen Air Force Base and Guam form a key base of power projection for the U.S. in the western Pacific by supporting air, naval, and transportation operations.
The exercises are scheduled to start today and wrap up on August 12.
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
General Dynamics subsidiary Electric Boat has received a $7.7 million contract for the development of main thrust bearing and vibration reduction systems for the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. Under the contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, Electric Boat will design, manufacture and test protytype systems to mitigate propellor-induced structural v ... read more
Related Links
Naval Warfare in the 21st Century
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement