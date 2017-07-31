U.S., Japan, New Zealand begin joint anti-submarine drills



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 31, 2017



U.S., Japanese and New Zealand maritime reconnaissance and patrol aircraft have arrived at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to begin the two-week GUAMEX 2017 series of anti-submarine exercises, the U.S. Navy announced on Sunday.

Aircraft and subsurface vessels from the three Navies will conduct joint submarine hunting drills to improve their ability to operate together in future conflicts.

"GUAMEX provides an exceptional opportunity for our regional allies, friends, and partners to test our interoperability skills and hone our ASW techniques in a series of dynamic events," U.S. action officer for GUAMEX 2017 Lt. Christi Morrissey said in a press release. "We don't often get the chance to train with one another."

Andersen Air Force Base and Guam form a key base of power projection for the U.S. in the western Pacific by supporting air, naval, and transportation operations.

The exercises are scheduled to start today and wrap up on August 12.

