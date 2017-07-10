Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Navy ships to participate in Black Sea exercises
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 10, 2017


Two guided-missile ships have arrived at the Ukrainian port city of Odessa July 10 to participate in the Sea Breeze 2017 maritime exercises, the U.S. Navy announced on Monday.

The Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Hue City and the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carney will play active roles in the exercises, which involve air, naval and land forces from 17 nations.

Sea Breeze 2017 is an annual multinational exercise that focuses on joint training in maritime interdiction, air defense, anti-submarine operations, search and rescue and amphibious warfare.

"This is our first visit to Ukraine and we are excited to see Odessa. Sea Breeze 2017 will kick-off here," Carney's commanding officer, Cmdr. Peter Halvorsen, said in a press release.

"This is a great opportunity to meet Sailors from all over the region and for us to train together. This exercise, which is co-hosted by Ukraine, exemplifies our collective resolve to upholding international law, and to maintaining peace and stability in the Black Sea."

Hue City is part of the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group. The Black Sea area of responsibiliy falls under the U.S. 6th Fleet, whose primary mission is maintaining peace and freedom of navigation in the region along with bolstering ties with allied nations. This is the 17th year of the Sea Breeze 2017 exercise.

SUPERPOWERS
India holds naval exercises with US, Japan
 New Delhi (AFP) July 10, 2017
 India began holding naval exercises with the United States and Japan off its south coast on Monday, seeking to forge closer military ties to counter growing Chinese influence in the region. The exercises come as Indian and Chinese troops face off in a remote and strategically sensitive part of the Himalayas where India, China and Bhutan meet. India has a longstanding territorial dispute ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Polish Ministry of Defense announces PAC-3 missile defense acquisition

 Lockheed Martin receives Australian Hobart-class destroyer Aegis contract

 Lockheed Martin receives contract modification for UAE THAAD

 Lockheed receives PAC-3 anti-ballistic missile contract
SUPERPOWERS
Anglo-French missile completes first test firing

 Poland in talks with Lockheed for inidigenous HIMARS rocket system

 US to test anti-missile system amid N Korea tensions

 Lockheed Martin receives $73.8 million long-range precision fires contract
SUPERPOWERS
New Reaper drone variant performs first combat mission

 Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 Rafael unveils Drone Dome anti-drone system

 China drone king turns to farming
SUPERPOWERS
DISA extends Comtech satellite services to Marines

 Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia
SUPERPOWERS
Belgium to acquire troop transport vehicles

 OSI acquires Morpho explosive trace detection business

 Mosul victory marks win for Pentagon training plan

 Bahrain signs contract with Lockheed for sniper targeting pods
SUPERPOWERS
Kelvin Hughes to be sold to Hensoldt

 Defense spending by European NATO countries to rise in 2017

 House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi
SUPERPOWERS
NATO vows support for Ukraine against Russia's 'aggressive actions'

 US warplanes fly over disputed South China Sea

 Trump, Putin hold first meeting at protest-marred G20 summit

 India holds naval exercises with US, Japan
SUPERPOWERS
Nanostructures taste the rainbow

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement