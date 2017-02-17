Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MILTECH
U.S. Navy to buy 40 MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Feb 17, 2017


The U.S. Navy awarded Navistar Defense a $35 million contract to procure 40 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles.

The vehicles are a lighter variant of the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected, or MRAP, vehicle family. Navistar says their maneuverability makes them an ideal fit for operations in countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The deal supports foreign military sales for the government of Pakistan. Contract bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

The U.S. Department of Defense says the work will be performed in West Point, Miss., and Pakistan, and is expected to be complete by the end of October 2018.

Navistar received all funding for the project at the time of the contract award. The Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity.

The MRAP MaxxPro Dash DXM features a V-shaped hull to deflect blasts from improvised explosive devices away from the vehicle. In addition to IEDs, the vehicle is also built to withstand ballistic arms fire and mine blasts.


.


