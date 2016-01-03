U.S. Navy's future USS Rafael Peralta completes acceptance trials



by Ryan Maass



Bath, Maine (UPI) Jan 3, 2016



The future USS Rafael Peralta completed its acceptance trials with the U.S. Navy, taking the vessel one step closer to serving with the branch.

The trials consisted of a review by the Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey, or INSURV, which evaluated the ship's structural integrity and specifications. Additional tests evaluated the vessel's damage control, combat systems, communications and propulsion applications.

"DDG 115 performed exceedingly well during acceptance trials and throughout the test and trials period," program manager Capt. Casey Moton said in a press release. "This ship is another example of the excellent work performed by our Navy, waterfront, and industry teams."

The Bath Iron Works-built Rafael Peralta is on course to serve as the Navy's 65th Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The variant is designed to perform a variety of missions, and are built around the Aegis Combat System. Rafael Peralta will feature upgraded ballistic missile defense capabilities and an IAMD radar for increased computing power.

Additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyers currently in production include Thomas Hudner, Daniel Inouye, and Carl M. Levin.