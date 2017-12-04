Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE DEFENSE
US Patriot missiles may have failed in Saudi Arabia: report
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) Dec 4, 2017


Raytheon to supply Qatar with Patriot missile defense system
Washington (UPI) Dec 4, 2017 - Raytheon has been awarded a foreign military contract to Qatar for services and support of the Patriot Air Defense System.

The contract, announced Friday by the Pentagon, has been awarded to Raytheon under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm fixed-price deal, which is a reimbursement deal that can be adjusted depending on the work performed under the contract.

The foreign military sale to Qatar is more than $150.2 million and calls for "technical expertise and assistance in the training, planning, fielding, deployment, operations, maintenance management, configurations management, logistics support, installation and sustainment of the Qatar Patriot Air Defense System," according to the Department of Defense.

The Patriot Air Defense System utilizes advanced radar systems and command-and-control technology to detect, identify and defeat various ballistic missiles, drones and advanced aircraft, according to Raytheon, which has provided the Patriot system for 13 different nations.

Work on the contract will be performed in Doha, Qatar, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. More than $150.2 million of fiscal 2018 foreign military sale funds was obligated to Raytheon at the time of award.

When Shiite rebels blasted a ballistic missile from Yemen toward the Saudi capital last month, Riyadh officials said they had intercepted and destroyed the incoming rocket.

But in an analysis published Monday by the New York Times, an arms expert and a research team examined photo and video evidence and found that Saudi Arabia may actually have missed the missile with interceptors from a US-made Patriot defense system.

The November 4 attack was the first missile Shiite rebels had aimed at the heart of the Saudi capital, underscoring the growing threat posed by the raging conflict in Yemen.

As the missile flew over Riyadh, Patriot interceptors blasted into the sky toward the rocket.

Soon after, large parts of the missile fell to the ground, and officials said this was evidence of a successful shootdown.

But around the same time, a large explosion was felt near the Riyadh airport, which was the intended target of the strike.

The Times and researchers, mainly from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, California, said the bits of missile Saudi officials collected and put on display were all from the back end of the rocket, believed to be a Scud variant, raising the question that the Patriot system may not have worked.

According to the Times, the Scud was "almost certainly" designed to split into two pieces as it neared the end of its 600-mile (965-kilometer) journey from Yemen.

The missile engine and tube are designed to carry the warhead for most of the flight, allowing the smaller and harder to hit warhead to complete the journey to its target.

The Times said evidence suggests either the Patriot missiles missed their target or only hit the back end of the Yemeni missile after the warhead was unleashed.

"Governments lie about the effectiveness of these systems. Or they're misinformed," Jeffrey Lewis, an analyst who led the research team, told the Times.

"And that should worry the hell out of us."

The Pentagon referred questions to Saudi Arabia, which declined to comment to the Times.

The question of missile defenses and their effectiveness has taken on renewed urgency after North Korea tested a missile with the potential ability to strike anywhere in the United States.

The Pentagon says it is confident it could stop such a missile with a "layered" missile defense system, but the system is not infallible and critics fear it would fail in a real-world setting.

MISSILE DEFENSE
Saudi Arabia intercepts second Yemen missile in a month
 Riyadh (AFP) Dec 1, 2017
 Saudi Arabia on Thursday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired from war-torn Yemen, state media reported, the second such attack this month claimed by Iran-backed Huthi rebels. The missile targeted the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, with authorities reporting no casualties, just hours after the rebels threatened to retaliate over a crippling blockade on Yemen. A Sau ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media

 Lockheed Martin, Romania sign agreement for PAC-3 MSE missile

 Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE intercept opens door to full-rate production

 Lockheed, Romania in deal for upgraded Patriot missile systems
MISSILE DEFENSE
UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia
MISSILE DEFENSE
Crossing drones with satellites: ESA eyes high-altitude aerial platforms

 Drone photos offer faster, cheaper data on key Antarctic species

 Drone Race: Human Versus Artificial Intelligence

 Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes
MISSILE DEFENSE
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
MISSILE DEFENSE
Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems
MISSILE DEFENSE
U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale

 Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature
MISSILE DEFENSE
Under Trump's shadow, Tillerson heads for Europe

 US battles for global push on N.Korea amid Russia, China doubts

 New Australia laws to deal with foreign political meddling

 Ukraine plans NATO, EU referendums in 'near future'
MISSILE DEFENSE
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement