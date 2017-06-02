Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
US backsliding on Paris deal a gift for China
 By Allison JACKSON
 Beijing (AFP) June 2, 2017


A White House divided: Climate change decision reveals splits
Washington (AFP) June 2, 2017 - There was applause in the White House Rose Garden when President Donald Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the Paris climate change accord, but there were notable absences in the clapping crowd.

In a White House riven by internal strife, both personal and political, Trump's decision to join only Nicaragua and Syria in rejecting the historic climate change deal appears to have deepened those divisions.

Here's a look at the opinions of Trump's top aides on the issue:

- Ivanka: Daddy's girl snubbed -

It is unusual for Trump's daughter Ivanka not to be at her father's side on such momentous occasions, but the 35-year-old businesswoman was nowhere to be seen on Thursday.

She had been seen by environmental activists as a conduit to help her father understand the pressing issue of man-made climate change and its potentially catastrophic effects.

After her billionaire property developer father was elected, Ivanka arranged a meeting between him and former vice president Al Gore, who has long been a vocal proponent of the dangers of a warming planet. She has also met with Hollywood A-lister and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio.

She told an interviewer in April that she does not hold back when she has a difference with her father.

"Where I disagree with my father, he knows it. And I express myself with total candor," she said.

The day after Trump announced he was pulling out of the 2015 climate deal, many analysts were asking what her real influence over her father might be.

- Jared Kushner: the absent son-in-law -

Hardline conservatives in the White House have long seen Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner -- also a real estate developer -- as "New York progressives" trying to bend the volatile president to their way of thinking.

But Kushner too was absent from the Rose Garden announcement, and even before that many had been questioning his influence as Trump's trusted right-hand man. Few were actually clear on his position on climate change, given how rarely he makes public pronouncements.

- Rex Tillerson: the former oil boss -

Another notable absentee on Thursday was the taciturn Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former CEO of oil giant ExxonMobil. He had reportedly favored staying within the Paris accords, in line with many business leaders.

"It's important that the US maintains its seat at the table about how to address the threat of climate change, which does require a global response," he said during his confirmation hearings.

Visibly ill at ease the day after Trump's announcement, he insisted the United States remained committed to cutting its carbon emissions, either with or without the Paris pact.

- Steve Bannon: triumphant -

Just as many were saying that he had been sidelined within the administration, Steve Bannon, the former Breitbart chief and champion of Trump's "America first" policy, was grinning widely in the Rose Garden.

Bannon, a climate-change skeptic, pleaded with Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord. He argued that the Republican president should not break his campaign promises to his base if he is to have a chance of being re-elected in 2020.

- Scott Pruitt, hero for climate skeptics --

Stepping onto the Rose Garden podium after Trump spoke, Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said the event showed the president's "unflinching commitment to put the American people first."

An avowed foe of both Democrats and environmentalists, who was best known for suing the EPA as Oklahoma's attorney general before being appointed its director, Pruitt praised his boss's "fortitude, courage and steadfastness as you serve and lead the American people."

The US exit from the Paris climate pact is a gift to China's ambitions to become world leader on everything from trade to global warming, despite its own mixed record.

Beijing appeared well aware of the opening that it was given as it vowed to uphold the deal to cut carbon emissions after President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the agreement.

"We also hear that our actions and leading role are applauded by the international community," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Friday.

The remarks came as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with European Union leaders at a summit in Brussels where the two sides moved to fill the leadership void on fighting climate change.

China is the world's top polluter but also its biggest investor in renewable energy and it has pledged to reduce its reliance on carbon-belching coal and clear the toxic smog from its cities.

The US retreat from the deal struck in 2015 has given China a chance to snatch the lead in the global battle against climate change and boost its clout at future negotiations, analysts said.

It could also spur Chinese investment in overseas renewable energy projects -- and expand its political influence -- as poorer countries increasingly look to their deep-pocketed trade partner for help.

"This is gold for China. It really puts them in a powerful position," said John Mikler, an associate professor in international relations at the University of Sydney.

"The paradox of the America First doctrine is it's putting America last and China is taking the lead."

- 'Diplomatic opportunity' -

Beijing's emphatic support for the Paris deal comes as the world's second-largest economy promotes itself as a champion of globalisation, capitalising on Trump's inward-looking stance on trade and foreign policy.

But President Xi Jinping's claims of welcoming foreign investment have been met with scepticism from European and American executives who say Beijing should practise what it preaches and lift unfair market access restrictions.

"It's become quite clear that China sees the US withdrawal as a diplomatic opportunity. It has given China an opening to take a more positive role on the world stage," said Lauri Myllyvirta, a coal and air pollution expert at Greenpeace.

It also fits with Beijing's domestic political agenda of being seen to make efforts to clean up the environment and find new ways to spur economic activity into the future.

After years of breakneck growth, China's economy is slowing as it transitions away from a debt-fuelled investment-driven model to one more reliant on consumer spending.

China's overseas investment in renewable energy deals exceeding $1 billion each soared 60 percent to $32 billion in 2016, according to the US-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, which expects the trend to continue.

California Governor Jerry Brown is hoping to get on board despite Trump's backsliding on the Paris agreement.

"We want to further strengthen our relationship with China," Brown told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday before flying to China to attend a clean energy ministerial meeting.

"The world is moving in a direction that I want California to be part of."

- 'A black mark' -

But Beijing's vow to cut back on coal does not necessarily extend beyond its borders.

While China's own coal consumption has fallen for the past three years, reducing the fossil fuel's share of its energy consumption to 62 percent, it has also been investing heavily in coal projects abroad as part of its Belt and Road initiative.

The massive infrastructure plan involves ports, railways, roads, industrial parks and power plants spanning some 65 countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

A study by the Beijing-based Global Environmental Institute found China was involved in 240 coal power projects in Belt and Road countries between 2001 and 2016, with a total generating capacity of 251 gigawatts.

Pakistan, for example, is building some 13 coal-fired power plants in different parts of the country with Chinese assistance that will produce 7,890 megawatts of electricity.

"If you ask the developers everything is clean but if you look at the emissions standards being applied most of these projects generate a lot more air pollution than is allowed for in China," said Greenpeace's Myllyvirta.

"It is certainly a black mark against China's track record."

