US bombers overfly Korean peninsula in show of force
 by Staff Writers
 Seoul (AFP) Oct 11, 2017


EU expands N.Korea sanctions
Brussels (AFP) Oct 10, 2017 - The European Union on Tuesday extended sanctions aimed at punishing North Korea for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, banning the import of textiles from the pariah state and limiting sales of crude oil.

The 28-member bloc adopted UN restrictions imposed by the Security Council last month to punish Pyongyang for its sixth and largest nuclear test into its own sanctions programme.

The North reacted furiously when the United Nations approved the new measures, saying its response would make the United States suffer "the greatest pain it has ever experienced in its history".

The sanctions include a ban on the sale of natural gas liquids to North Korea and limitations to the sale of crude oil and refined petrol products.

"In addition, member states will not provide new work authorisations to DPRK nationals to enter and work in their territory as they are suspected of generating revenue which is used to support the country's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programmes," the EU said in a statement.

EU ambassadors last month agreed new sanctions against the North, according to diplomatic sources, including a ban on investments in North Korea and on EU exports of oil.

EU members also want to blacklist more North Korean individuals and entities, a move that would freeze their assets in the bloc and ban them from entering its territory.

The measures are set to be formally approved by a meeting of European foreign ministers next week.

The US has flown two supersonic heavy bombers over the Korean peninsula in a show of force against Pyongyang, staging the first night-time joint aviation exercises with Japan and South Korea.

Two B-1B Lancers based in Guam flew a mission in the vicinity of the Sea of Japan late Tuesday, the US Pacific Air Forces said in a statement.

"Flying and training at night with our allies in a safe, effective manner is an important capability shared between the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea and hones the tactical prowess of each nations' aviators," Major Patrick Applegate said in a statement.

South Korean defence authorities on Wednesday said the bombers staged a simulated air-to-ground missile firing drill with two South Korean fighters over the Sea of Japan (East Sea).

The four aircraft then flew across the peninsula and staged another round of a firing exercise over the Yellow Sea before the two B-IBs returned home, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

"This drill was part of a routine deployment training aimed at enhancing deterrence" against the North's nuclear threats, the JCS said in a statement.

"Through the practice this time, South Korean and US air forces showed off the allies' resolve for strong retaliation against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," it added.

The B-1Bs also conducted exercises with Japan's Air Force in what the US statement called a "sequenced bilateral mission".

- Trump discusses 'options' -

Tensions over North Korea's weapons programme have soared in recent months with Pyongyang launching a flurry of missiles and conducting its sixth and most powerful nuclear test last month.

Its actions were in defiance of multiple sets of United Nations sanctions, prompting US President Donald Trump to threaten military action against the regime.

The exercises came as a US nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, the USS Tuscon, made a call in South Korea's southern port of Jinhae, the US Pacific Command said.

It did not say when the Hawaii-based submarine with a crew of around 150 would depart the peninsula.

The last flight by US bombers was 17 days earlier when four US F-35B stealth fighter jets and two B-1Bs flew over the peninsula.

The bomber drill came as US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed "a range of options" with his national security team to respond to North Korea's recent missile and nuclear tests.

The briefing by his defense secretary James Mattis and top military officer General Joseph Dunford "focused on a range of options to respond to any form of North Korean aggression or, if necessary, to prevent North Korea from threatening the United States and its allies with nuclear weapons," according to a brief statement from the White House.

It came days after he said that diplomatic efforts with North Korea have consistently failed, adding that "only one thing will work".

Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

The North's missile and nuclear capabilities have made significant progress under Kim, who on Saturday told party officials that the country's atomic weapons were a "treasured sword" to protect it from aggression.

