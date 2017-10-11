US bombers overfly Korean peninsula in show of force

Washington (AFP) Oct 11, 2017 - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed "a range of options" with his national security team to respond to North Korea's recent missile and nuclear tests, his office said.

The briefing by his defense secretary James Mattis and top military officer General Joseph Dunford "focused on a range of options to respond to any form of North Korean aggression or, if necessary, to prevent North Korea from threatening the United States and its allies with nuclear weapons," according to a brief statement.

It came days after he said that diplomatic efforts with North Korea have consistently failed, adding that "only one thing will work."

Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong-Un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

"Presidents and their administrations have been talking to North Korea for 25 years, agreements made and massive amounts of money paid," Trump tweeted Saturday.

It "hasn't worked, agreements violated before the ink was dry, makings fools of US negotiators. Sorry, but only one thing will work!"

Trump's administration has also been at the forefront of a drive to impose a series of sanctions against North Korea in response to its sixth nuclear test -- the largest yet -- and the firing of two missiles over Japan.

The United States fought a bloody conflict in Korea from 1950-1953 that ultimately ended in stalemate and the continued division of the peninsula after hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops entered on the side of the north, turning it into a war of attrition.

EU expands N.Korea sanctions

Brussels (AFP) Oct 10, 2017 - The European Union on Tuesday extended sanctions aimed at punishing North Korea for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, banning the import of textiles from the pariah state and limiting sales of crude oil.

The 28-member bloc adopted UN restrictions imposed by the Security Council last month to punish Pyongyang for its sixth and largest nuclear test into its own sanctions programme.

The North reacted furiously when the United Nations approved the new measures, saying its response would make the United States suffer "the greatest pain it has ever experienced in its history".

The sanctions include a ban on the sale of natural gas liquids to North Korea and limitations to the sale of crude oil and refined petrol products.

"In addition, member states will not provide new work authorisations to DPRK nationals to enter and work in their territory as they are suspected of generating revenue which is used to support the country's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programmes," the EU said in a statement.

EU ambassadors last month agreed new sanctions against the North, according to diplomatic sources, including a ban on investments in North Korea and on EU exports of oil.

EU members also want to blacklist more North Korean individuals and entities, a move that would freeze their assets in the bloc and ban them from entering its territory.

The measures are set to be formally approved by a meeting of European foreign ministers next week.