US calls for isolation of NKorea after missile test

United Nations, United States (AFP) Nov 29 - The UN Security Council should tighten sanctions against North Korea in response to the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), France's ambassador said Wednesday.

The council will hold an emergency meeting later Wednesday to discuss a response and could decide to begin negotiations on a new draft sanctions resolution.

The United States has called for additional UN measures to pressure Pyongyang to halt its missile and nuclear programs, which are in violation of UN resolutions.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters that there should be "full implementation" of current measures "but also tightening of the sanctions," which would require a new resolution.

Over the past year, the council has adopted three rounds of sanctions aimed at choking off revenue to Pyongyang's military programs.

These include a ban on North Korean exports of coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, trade restrictions and the blacklisting of a number of North Korean entities and officials.

The council has also banned the hiring of North Korean guest workers and capped oil exports, in particular from China, Pyongyang's main trading partner.

"There is still room for new measures," Italian Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi, who holds the council presidency, told reporters on Tuesday. "We will see."

Under UN resolutions, North Korea is barred from developing missiles and a nuclear weapons capability but Pyongyang argues that the arsenal is needed for self-defense against the "hostile" United States.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter after speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping that "additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today."

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson explained in Washington that the sanctions would be announced by the US Treasury and would target "additional financial institutions."

Previous sanctions resolutions targeting North Korea have been unanimously adopted by the council following weeks of negotiations between the United States and China.

The last resolution, however, was adopted on September 11 after just one week of negotiations.

The United States and its allies insist that tough sanctions are needed to force Pyongyang to come to the negotiating table to discuss an end to its military drive.

Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho said "the international community has to keep the pressure up so that North Koreans will understand that they need to change their course."

US makes push for China to cut off oil to N. Korea

United Nations, United States (AFP) Nov 29 - The United States on Wednesday urged China to cut off crude oil shipments to North Korea and pressed all countries to isolate Kim Jong-Un's regime by cutting off all diplomatic and trade ties.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that North Korea's latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "demands that countries further isolate the Kim regime."

During a phone conversation earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump asked President Xi Jinping to cut off China's crude oil supplies to North Korea, a move that would deal a crippling blow to North Korea's economy.

Trump told the Chinese leader "that we have come to the point that China must cut off the oil from North Korea," Haley said.

"That would be a pivotal step in the world's effort to stop this international pariah," she said.

Haley also called "on all nations to cut off all ties with North Korea" and said the Security Council should take away North Korea's voting rights at the United Nations.